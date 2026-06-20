Skoda Peaq 7-Seater Electric SUV Interior Previewed In Sketch

Skoda has offered a closer look at the interior of its upcoming Peaq electric SUV through a new set of design sketches, just days ahead of its global debut on June 23. Positioned as the brand's flagship electric SUV, the Peaq is also being considered for India as a halo product, reflecting Skoda's broader EV ambitions in the market.

The sketches indicate that the Skoda Peaq will feature a spacious, lounge-like 7-seater cabin with a strong focus on comfort and practicality. The interior follows a clean, horizontal layout, highlighted by a straight window line that extends towards the third row, suggesting improved visibility and a sense of openness for all occupants. A large panoramic glass roof further enhances the airy feel of the cabin.

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Skoda has introduced what it calls a 'Lodge' interior concept in the Peaq, combining soft textile-based materials with more durable, tactile elements. The brand also mentions the use of easy-care finishes, indicating a focus on everyday usability alongside visual appeal.

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At the centre of the dashboard is a large, freestanding vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system, a first for Skoda. While the sketches do not clearly show physical buttons, the carmaker has confirmed the presence of tactile controls for essential functions such as climate settings and audio volume. The dashboard also incorporates a compact digital driver's display, a flat upper surface, and a full-width air vent design.

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Other features include a floating centre console, multiple storage areas, wireless charging pads, and an adjustable armrest. The front seats get pronounced side bolsters for added support, while the co-driver seat is equipped with electric adjustment and an extendable thigh support.

In terms of performance, Skoda is expected to offer the Peaq with 63 kWh and 91 kWh battery options. The larger battery pack, paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, is claimed to deliver up to 299 hp and a range exceeding 600 km, depending on the variant.