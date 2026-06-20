Most Expensive Suzuki Jimny Ever Launched With New Alloys, Box Of Chocolates

Suzuki has introduced the most expensive version of the Jimny in Australia with the launch of the Jimny XL "Rhino Special Edition." Based on the five-door Jimny XL (Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India), this limited-run model brings cosmetic enhancements, added equipment, and a distinctive ownership package, setting it apart from the standard lineup.

Unique Design Elements

The Rhino Special Edition features a more rugged exterior. It gets Gloss Black and Satin Aluminium side decals along with prominent rhino-themed graphics. The SUV rides on newly designed 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It adds functional elements such as mud flaps, a black hexagonal grille with Suzuki lettering, and aluminium-style skid plates and side skirts.

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Suzuki is offering this edition exclusively in a Kinetic Yellow paint scheme paired with a Pearl Black roof. Notably, this colour was earlier limited to the three-door Jimny in Australia.

Cabin Upgrades, Features

Inside, the Rhino theme continues with special badging on the dashboard, Satin Silver trim, and black leather inserts with Kinetic Yellow stitching. The seats also feature etched Rhino logos, adding to the edition's identity.

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Additional features include a retro-style gear knob for manual variants, an upgraded Pioneer front speaker system, multi-colour ambient footwell lighting, and floor and luggage mats. The standard 9-inch infotainment system, cloth upholstery, and leather-wrapped steering wheel have been retained from the regular Jimny XL.

Mechanical Specs

Mechanically, the Rhino Special Edition remains unchanged. It continues with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101 hp, paired with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro four-wheel-drive system. Buyers can choose between a manual and an automatic transmission.

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Rhino Go Pack And Unique Add-Ons

One of the highlights of this special edition is the "Rhino Go Pack," a lifestyle-oriented accessory bundle. It includes items such as a metal key case, bucket hat, portable lantern, drink bottle, blanket, thermos tumbler, cooler box, and a Bluetooth speaker, all carrying Rhino branding.

Adding a unique touch, Suzuki is also offering a box of Koko Black dark chocolate pistachio pralines as part of the package.

Most Expensive Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny Rhino Special Edition is priced at AU$ 44,990 (around Rs 29.83 lakh) for the manual variant and AU$ 47,990 (around Rs 31.82 lakh) for the automatic. This represents a premium of around AU$ 10,000 (around Rs 6.63 lakh) over the standard Jimny XL, making it the most expensive Jimny currently on sale in Australia.