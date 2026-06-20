Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Begin In Bengaluru

Royal Enfield has begun deliveries of the Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle in Bengaluru, marking an important step for the brand's EV journey. The company has also put in place a dedicated support network in the city, aiming to make ownership more practical and accessible from the start.

The Flying Flea C6 is being delivered to customers in Bengaluru first, alongside a service setup designed specifically for the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has established a hub service centre in BTM Layout, which will handle more complex repair and maintenance requirements. In addition, smaller service points across the city will take care of routine servicing.

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To make the ownership experience smoother, Flying Flea is also using Royal Enfield's existing dealer network through a shop-in-shop format inside current showrooms and service centres. This approach allows the brand to expand its reach without setting up an entirely separate retail structure. Owners will also get 24x7 roadside assistance, which adds an extra layer of support in day-to-day use.

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The Flying Flea C6 was launched earlier this year at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for outright purchase. It is also available under the brand's Battery-as-a-Service programme, where the motorcycle costs Rs 1.99 lakh, and the battery is billed separately. This gives buyers more flexibility, especially those looking to lower the initial purchase cost.

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The C6 is powered by a 3.91 kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of 154 km. It uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 15.4kW and 60Nm, with Royal Enfield claiming a 0-60 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 115 kmph.

At 124 kg, the Flying Flea C6 is relatively light and slim, and it rides on large 19-inch wheels with narrow 90-section tyres, a setup that supports its urban focus. Equipment on the Flying Flea C6 includes a 3.5-inch circular colour TFT display, adjustable regenerative braking, five riding modes, lean-sensitive traction control, and dual-channel ABS.