Mahindra Vision S Mule Tackles Local Spiti Roads Smoothly: Watch Video

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing multiple vehicles in different regions of India. The list includes models based on concepts like the Vision S, along with EVs and updated versions of existing vehicles. However, the Vision S seems to be getting special attention from the spotters who have been sharing the visuals of the SUV from the remotest regions of the country, including the most difficult terrain in Spiti.

Mahindra Vision S Spotted In Spiti

In a video shared on social media, the Mahindra Vision S was spotted undergoing high-altitude testing in Spiti. Like the previous spy shots, the test mule seen in the video is well camouflaged, revealing only the silhouette and a few design elements of the SUV. It confirms that, with an upright stance and butch looks, the SUV will be marketed as an off-road vehicle, as with multiple other models from the brand.

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Mahindra Vision S: Design

Approaching the production line, the Mahindra Vision S features seemingly rectangular LED headlamps complemented by vertical slats. The side profile complements the chunky front bumper with flared-out wheel arches and strong shoulder lines. This continues to the rear of the vehicle and merges with the vertical tail lights. The tailgate comes with a spare wheel mounted on it. All of these elements closely mirror the concept version showcased by the brand.

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Mahindra Vision S: Interior

On the inside, the Mahindra Vision is expected to feature a new design for the steering wheel and a triple-screen layout. It is also likely to come with a long list of features, including elements like automatic climate control, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, electric parking brake, various drive modes, and more features.

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Mahindra Vision S: Powertrain

The details regarding the SUV's powertrain are scarce. From what the brand announced earlier, the Mahindra Vision S, like the Vision X, Vision T, and Vision SXT, will be based on the automaker's new NU_IQ monocoque platform. It has been designed to support petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Based on the looks of it, the Mahindra Vision S test mule in this video seems to be missing the exhaust pipes, hinting at an electric powertrain.