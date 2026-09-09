World EV Day 2026: 5 Electric Vehicles That Amplified Adoption In India

World EV Day is as much about celebrating progress as it is about remembering the products that made it possible. A decade ago, electric mobility in India was still a niche concept, but the numbers tell a very different story today. EV sales crossed 2.3 million units in 2025, up nearly 46 times from the 50,000 units sold in 2016, led by two-wheelers, three-wheelers and a growing passenger vehicle market.

The momentum has only strengthened in 2026, with sales of alternate-fuel vehicles, including EVs, hybrids and CNG models, overtaking pure petrol cars in August.

What Is World EV Day 2026: Significance

World EV Day, observed annually on September 9, is a global initiative dedicated to promoting electric mobility and accelerating the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable transportation.

As adoption gathers pace, we look back at the cars, scooters and commercial vehicles that broke new ground, changed perceptions and helped shape India's electric mobility journey:

Tata Nexon EV - First Indigenous High-Voltage Electric SUV

The Tata Nexon EV played a pivotal role in bringing electric mobility into the mainstream in India. Launched in 2020, it quickly emerged as the country's best-selling electric SUV, combining practicality, range and competitive pricing.

ALSO READ - Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90 SUVs Launched; Offer Up To 1,705 Km Range

Over the years, Tata Motors expanded the lineup with larger battery options, extended driving ranges and feature upgrades, including V2L and V2V charging capabilities.

Its impact is reflected in the numbers: the Nexon EV became the first electric vehicle in India to cross 1 lakh cumulative sales, while Tata Motors today accounts for two out of every five EVs sold in the country, cementing its position as a key driver of India's EV transition.

MG Windsor EV - First To Bring BaaS In India

The MG Windsor EV has emerged as one of India's biggest EV success stories, crossing 75,000 cumulative sales in under two years. Launched in 2024, it helped make electric mobility more accessible with its innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model, while subsequent updates, including the longer-range Windsor Pro, broadened its appeal.

ALSO READ - India's Shift Beyond Petrol Reaches A Historic Milestone. But Who Dominates The EV Market?

The model went on to become India's best-selling electric passenger vehicle in 2025 and has continued its strong momentum in 2026, with a significant share of demand coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, highlighting the growing acceptance of EVs beyond major urban centres.

Bajaj Chetak EV - Trust From Mainstream Brands

The Bajaj Chetak proved that a legacy brand could thrive in the electric era. Revived as an electric scooter in 2020, the Chetak steadily grew in popularity through improved localisation, expanded range and new-generation models. By mid-2026, it had crossed 800,000 cumulative retail sales, making it one of India's most successful electric two-wheelers and a key contributor to the mass adoption of EVs.

Ather 450 Series - Offering Performance

The Ather 450 series was among the first electric scooters to demonstrate that EVs could be engaging, tech-forward and performance-oriented. Since deliveries began in 2018, the 450 lineup has been central to Ather Energy's growth, helping the company cross 7 lakh cumulative scooter deliveries.

ALSO READ - VinFast Lac Hong 900 LX Luxury SUV, VF6 Facelift Patented In India

While newer family-focused models have broadened Ather's appeal, the 450 range remains a benchmark for enthusiasts and a key milestone in India's electric two-wheeler journey.

Mahindra Treo - King Of The Commercial Space

The Mahindra Treo helped formalise and accelerate India's electric three-wheeler market. First showcased in 2018, the lithium-ion-powered Treo quickly gained traction among passenger and cargo operators, with the later addition of the Treo Zor strengthening its reach in last-mile logistics.

By 2026, the Treo became India's first electric three-wheeler range to cross 2 lakh cumulative sales, highlighting its role in driving EV adoption in the commercial mobility space.