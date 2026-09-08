VinFast Lac Hong 900 LX Luxury SUV, VF6 Facelift Patented In India

VinFast has filed Indian design patents for the VF6 facelift and Lac Hong 900 LX Luxury SUV, indicating possible future additions to its local product portfolio. The filings reveal exterior design changes but do not confirm an India launch, final specifications, pricing, or production plans. The VF9, which may be linked to the luxury-focused Lac Hong 900 LX range in Vietnam, is not currently sold in India.

VinFast VF6 Facelift: New Lighting Details

The design patent for the VinFast VF6 facelift suggests that the compact electric SUV could receive a revised lighting treatment. The headlamp units appear slimmer and show vertically stacked lighting elements, while the familiar full-width LED light bar at the front seems to remain in place.

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At the rear, the main LED light signature looks broadly unchanged. However, the lighting units positioned below the rear light bar, expected to house the indicators and reversing lamps, appear to have been redesigned. The bumper shape also looks similar to the existing vehicle, although the facelift may receive a new design for its 18-inch alloy wheels.

The patent images do not disclose any cabin changes, new features, or revisions to the electric powertrain. The current India-spec VF6 is equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, head-up display, eight-speaker sound system, eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats and dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

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Its safety equipment includes Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages. The current model uses a 59.6kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing either 177hp or 204hp, depending on the version. VinFast claims a driving range of up to 468km.

VinFast Lac Hong 900 LX

The Lac Hong 900 LX is a luxury-oriented model developed from VinFast's flagship SUV architecture for the Vietnamese market. VinFast says its design is inspired by Vietnam's "Descendants of the Dragon and Fairy" legend.

The Standard and Armored versions use a 3,349 mm wheelbase. Their styling includes a gold-plated emblem inspired by the mythical Lac bird, vertical grille elements referencing bamboo groves, and rear lighting intended to evoke the bird's form. Other references in the design are said to draw from Vietnamese cultural motifs, including Dong Son bronze drums and rice paddy fields.

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The low, long proportions and large vertical grille make the 900 LX notably more formal in appearance. However, there is no indication that the Lac Hong 900 LX itself is planned for the Indian market.