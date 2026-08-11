VinFast Rasad Electric Scooter Patented In India Ahead Of Debut

VinFast has officially filed a design patent in India for the Rasad, an electric maxi-scooter concept first unveiled globally in early 2026. This filing adds to a series of VinFast two-wheelers registered in India, including the Viper scooter and a motorcycle based on the Sulad concept, underscoring the Vietnamese EV maker's intent to establish a strong presence in the Indian market.

VinFast's India Entry Accelerates

The VinFast Rasad was unveiled globally in early 2026 as part of the Vietnamese manufacturer's sweeping refresh of its electric two-wheeler portfolio. In India, the company has already secured patents for the Viper scooter and a motorcycle believed to be based on the Sulad concept.

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VinFast Rasad

The VinFast Rasad is being readied as a performance-oriented maxi-scooter, aimed squarely at riders who want practicality with a sporty edge. Patent sketches reveal a muscular, angular silhouette complemented by chunky tyres and an underbone chassis design cues that give the Rasad a commanding road presence.

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Key mechanical highlights include disc brakes at both ends, a telescopic front fork, and twin rear shock absorbers, all of which promise stability and confident handling. The stepped seat and tall windscreen make it a contender in the same segment as the Yamaha Aerox and Honda ADV160.

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Performance Meets Electrification

Although VinFast has yet to officially reveal technical details, early reports from Vietnamese media point to the Rasad being powered by a centrally mounted electric motor delivering 7.1kW of peak output. This setup is expected to enable a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, placing the scooter firmly in the performance-oriented EV category.