Range Rover SV Launched With Four New Bespoke Dual-Tone Paint Options

Range Rover has expanded its SV Bespoke personalisation programme with a new Dual-Tone Fade exterior finish. Available exclusively on the flagship Range Rover SV, the option blends two colours gradually from the roof and bonnet into the sides and rear of the luxury SUV, rather than separating them with a conventional hard paint line. Range Rover has not disclosed a fixed price for the new paint treatment.

Four New Range Rover SV Colours

The new Range Rover SV Duo-Tone Fade palette consists of four curated paint combinations, each paired with a coordinating dual-tone interior theme.

Velvet Depths Obsidian and Sunrise Copper

Sunstone Lustre Obsidian and Tourmaline Brown

Ashen Amaranthine Obsidian and Amethyst

Nacre Allure Obsidian and British Racing Green

The finishes are intended for customers seeking a more individually specified Range Rover SV. As with other Bespoke commissions, the final cost is likely to vary according to the vehicle configuration and buyer requirements rather than being offered at a single catalogue price.

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The Duo-Tone Fade process is more involved than applying two standard exterior colours. Range Rover says the base shade is applied first, followed by the second colour. The two layers are then blended by hand to create a smooth transition across the bodywork.

The fade begins around the roof and bonnet and continues through the body sides towards the rear. This approach allows the different colours to merge progressively rather than creating a sharp break between sections of the SUV.

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The process involves hand preparation and precision paint application, with materials and selected colour combinations assessed for compatibility before they are used. Such detail is consistent with the SV Bespoke programme, which allows customers to specify a wide range of exterior finishes, interior trims and personal design details.

Range Rover SV Powertrains

The Range Rover SV is available with both petrol and electric powertrains, depending on the market. The petrol model uses a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mild-hybrid engine that produces 537 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

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The all-electric Range Rover has also been introduced globally and is offered in SV specification. It has a claimed driving range of up to 600 km, though official range figures can vary by test cycle, wheel size, market, and final vehicle specification.

Technology And Comfort Features

The Range Rover SV combines its bespoke exterior choices with a comprehensive luxury-equipment package. Features include a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 13.7-inch digital driver display and optional 13.1-inch rear-seat entertainment screens.

Other available equipment includes four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, ambient lighting, electrically operated rear sunblinds, a 360-degree camera system and an air-purification system. The seats are electrically adjustable and offer heating, ventilation, memory and massage functions.

The new Duo-Tone Fade paint options add another layer of personalisation for SV buyers who want a distinct exterior without altering the SUV's established design. This iteration is expected to be more expensive compared to the standard version on sale.