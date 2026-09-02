VinFast Denies Production Halt Reports, Confirms Continued India Assembly For VF6, VF7

VinFast has refuted reports of a change in production plans for the VF 6 and VF 7 in India. The statement from the manufacturer came in response to reports that raised questions about its local manufacturing roadmap. The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker confirmed it will continue assembling the electric SUVs from completely knocked-down, or CKD, kits at its Thoothukudi facility in Tamil Nadu.

VF 6 And VF 7 Assembly Continues

The clarification follows a Reuters report citing sources and an internal company memo saying VinFast had paused work on local manufacturing plans for three EV projects while reviewing costs. VinFast did not directly clarify the reported status of every programme mentioned in that report, but stressed that models currently sold in India remain unaffected.

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"For the models currently being sold in India, VinFast has not changed or suspended its production plans," the company said. The VF 6 and VF 7 will continue to be assembled at the Thoothukudi plant for the domestic market under the CKD route.

CKD assembly involves importing a vehicle in separate component sets and assembling it locally. VinFast's statement means that ongoing retail availability and assembly of the VF 6 and VF 7 should not be affected by the reports concerning future manufacturing and localisation programmes.

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India-Specific EV Plans Remain

VinFast described India as an important market in its long-term business and manufacturing strategy. The company said it has undertaken market studies and customer clinics since its entry into India to better understand buyer preferences, including feedback related to the VF 6 and VF 7. That feedback, it said, has informed product changes for the local market.

For future models, VinFast says it does not intend merely to introduce vehicles from its global portfolio. Its stated plan is to design, develop and manufacture products specifically for Indian buyers, while pursuing a higher level of local content.

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The automaker has also held supplier conferences in India and Vietnam, involving more than 300 Indian suppliers. These discussions are intended to build a more resilient domestic supply chain and identify opportunities for deeper localisation. VinFast further said it continues to engage with government agencies on policy frameworks that could support investment by global EV manufacturers.

Plant Expansion And Sales

VinFast recently received investment approval for Phase 2 of its Thoothukudi plant expansion plan, which the company views as a step towards building greater production capacity in India.

The company has reported a relatively quick rise in Indian sales since beginning deliveries in September 2025. It recorded 5,627 EV sales in the first half of 2026, representing a 3.8 per cent market share, according to its figures. Registrations reached 2,196 units in August, up 43.5 per cent month on month from 1,530 in July, while cumulative sales since launch have crossed 10,415 units.