World EV Day 2026: Debunking 10 Common Myths About Electric Vehicles

"Will my EV stop working if I drive through a waterlogged road?" "What if I run out of charge in the middle of nowhere?" "Are EV batteries unsafe?" Despite electric vehicles becoming an increasingly common sight on Indian roads, questions like these continue to fuel misconceptions around the technology. The reality, however, is that EV adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. India's EV sales crossed 2.3 million units in 2025, up nearly 46-fold from just 50,000 units in 2016, while EV penetration has climbed to around 8 percent.

The momentum is carrying into 2026 as well, with cleaner mobility solutions steadily gaining ground. Yet, compared to conventional ICE vehicles, EVs still account for a relatively small share of the market, leaving room for myths and misinformation to persist.

On World EV Day 2026, we separate fact from fiction and bust 10 of the most common myths surrounding electric vehicles.

What Is World EV Day 2026: Significance

World EV Day, observed annually on September 9, is a global initiative dedicated to promoting electric mobility and accelerating the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable transportation.

ALSO READ - World EV Day 2026: 5 Electric Vehicles That Amplified Adoption In India

Myth: Electric vehicles are too expensive

Fact: While EVs often cost more upfront, they can be cheaper to own in the long run. Lower running costs, reduced maintenance requirements and government incentives help offset the initial purchase price. As battery costs fall and more affordable models enter the market, the price gap between EVs and conventional vehicles continues to narrow.

Myth: EVs take too long to charge

Fact: Most vehicles spend the majority of their time parked, making overnight home charging convenient for everyday use. For longer journeys, the growing network of DC fast chargers can significantly reduce charging times, with many modern EVs capable of charging from 20 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes.

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Myth: EVs don't have enough range

Fact: Range anxiety remains a common concern, but most modern EVs offer 300-500 km of range on a single charge, far exceeding the average daily driving needs of most Indian motorists. With charging infrastructure expanding rapidly across cities and highways, long-distance travel is becoming easier than ever.

Myth: EVs are worse for the climate than petrol cars

Fact: While charging an EV may involve electricity generated from fossil fuels, electric vehicles still typically produce a lower overall carbon footprint than petrol or diesel vehicles. They generate zero tailpipe emissions and use energy more efficiently, making them a cleaner transportation option over their lifetime.

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Myth: EV batteries last only a few years

Fact: EV batteries are designed to last for many years and often outlive the vehicle itself. Unlike smartphone batteries, they are built for long-term use, with most manufacturers offering battery warranties of 5 to 8 years, giving owners added peace of mind.

Myth: EVs are slow and lack performance

Fact: Electric motors deliver instant torque, allowing EVs to accelerate quickly without the lag associated with traditional engines and gear shifts. In fact, many EVs offer stronger off-the-line performance than their petrol or diesel counterparts, making them both efficient and fun to drive.

Myth: India's electricity grid isn't ready for EVs

Fact: Even with the current energy mix, EVs typically generate lower lifetime emissions than conventional vehicles. As renewable energy grows and coal's share in power generation declines, according to government data, the environmental benefits of EVs will only increase, making them an increasingly cleaner mobility solution over time.

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Myth: India doesn't have enough public EV charging stations

Fact: Charging infrastructure in India is expanding rapidly. Along with home charging options, the government is supporting a nationwide rollout through schemes such as PM E-DRIVE, which will fund 72,300 charging stations across 50 national highway corridors.

The network includes fast chargers for cars, buses, and two- and three-wheelers, while the earlier FAME-II programme helped establish the first wave of public chargers across major cities. Together, these initiatives are making EV charging increasingly accessible for everyday and long-distance travel.

Myth: EV repairs are as expensive

Fact: EVs generally require less maintenance because they have fewer moving parts. However, when specialised components such as battery management systems or power electronics need repair, costs can be higher due to the complexity of the parts and the expertise required.

Myth: EVs get damaged in waterlogged areas and are unsafe to charge in the rain

Fact: Modern EVs are designed to operate safely in wet conditions. Their battery packs and high-voltage components are sealed and protected with high IP-rated water and dust resistance, making water ingress highly unlikely. As long as the vehicle has not been damaged, driving through rain or waterlogged roads and charging in wet weather is generally safe.

