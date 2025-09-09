85% Mumbai Auto Drivers Know About Electric Vehicles, But Few Ready To Switch: Study

A new study has found that while awareness of electric vehicles is high among Mumbai's auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, adoption remains limited due to cost, infrastructure gaps and operational concerns.

The report, "Wheels of Change: Understanding EV Adoption for Mumbai's Auto & Taxi Drivers", was launched on World EV Day by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. Conducted across all 24 wards of Mumbai, the survey covered 1,200 drivers, 55% autorickshaw drivers and 45% taxi drivers.

The report was prepared by Waatavaran Foundation, Climate Research Consultancy, and Asar Social Impact Advisors, with support from the Sustainable Mobility Network, combining research and on-ground insights into EV adoption among Mumbai's auto and taxi drivers.

The findings show that 85 percent of drivers are aware of EVs, and 39 percent believe they offer better performance and lower costs. Yet high upfront purchase costs (60 percent) and lack of charging infrastructure (62 percent) remain the biggest deterrents. Many drivers also worry about range limitations and battery expenses.

At the launch, Sarnaik said the survey aligns closely with the state's EV policy. He reiterated the government's goal of ensuring that 30-40 percent of vehicles on Maharashtra's roads are electric in the next decade. "People's support will come if we provide incentives. While some feel this may cause revenue loss, it is important for the future," he said.

The minister also pointed to tougher steps under consideration, including a parking policy where new vehicles cannot be registered without proof of parking space. He stressed that partnerships with industry leaders such as Tata and Mahindra will be key to expanding charging infrastructure and addressing public apprehensions.

The study recommends fast-charging and battery-swapping networks, easier access to subsidies, and dedicated EV parking in high-demand areas. It also calls for long-term policy certainty to give confidence to drivers and investors.

While the transition is slow, the report notes that many drivers are open to change, with 39% expecting EVs to improve earnings and nearly half expressing interest in training to adapt to the new technology.