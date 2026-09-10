Daman Collector Makes Thar, Fortuner Owners Take Road-Safety Oath, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Reacts

A road-safety initiative from Daman is attracting widespread attention online after a video surfaced on internet showing owners of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner SUVs taking a public pledge to drive responsibly. The video, which has since gained traction across social media platforms, shows a gathering of SUV owners participating in what appears to be a road-safety awareness drive led by local authorities. The initiative has become a talking point not just among automotive enthusiasts, but also among prominent public figures, with Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw weighing in on the development.

A Different Approach To Road Safety

Rather than relying solely on enforcement measures such as fines and challans, authorities in Daman appear to have opted for a more symbolic approach. The video shows Thar and Fortuner owners taking an oath to follow traffic rules, drive responsibly, and contribute to safer roads.

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Both the Thar and Fortuner have developed strong followings in India, particularly among young buyers and SUV enthusiasts. However, these vehicles often attract criticism online whenever videos emerge showing reckless driving, dangerous stunts, or disregard for traffic regulations. The Daman initiative appears to be aimed at reinforcing responsible driving habits among owners of such high-profile SUVs.

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Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Praises The Move

The campaign received an additional boost after Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared the video on social media with a supportive message. Commenting on the initiative, she said:

"I think India needs this kind of 'schooling' more than another driving lesson! Commendable move by the Daman Collector. Making Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs!"

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Why The Focus On Thar And Fortuner?

The Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner are among India's most recognisable SUVs. Their strong road presence and popularity have also made them frequent subjects of viral social media content.

While most owners use these vehicles responsibly, instances involving rash driving often gain significant online attention, contributing to a broader perception issue. The Daman initiative appears to have tapped into that perception, using the popularity of these SUVs to spread a wider road-safety message.