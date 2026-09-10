2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Full Prices Out: Check Variant-Wise List

Maruti Suzuki has released the complete variant-wise price list for the 2026 Baleno facelift, which is now priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed premium hatchback was introduced on September 5 with an announced entry price of Rs 6.10 lakh, but the company's updated price list places the petrol-manual Sigma variant below the Rs 6 lakh mark.

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is offered in five trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and the new Alpha (O), with petrol-manual, petrol-AMT and factory-fitted CNG options spread across the range.

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The petrol AMT versions command a Rs 50,000 premium over their equivalent manual variants. The CNG variants, available in Delta and Zeta grades, cost Rs 92,000 more than the respective petrol-manual versions.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Full Price List

1.2L 3-cyl petrol MT 1.2L 3-cyl petrol AMT 1.2L 3-cyl CNG MT Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh - - Delta Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh Zeta Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.92 lakh Alpha Rs 9.10 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh - Alpha (O) Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh -

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Mileage

The facelift introduces a significant mechanical change beneath the familiar Baleno body. Maruti Suzuki has replaced the earlier 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine with its newer 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E unit, already used in the Swift and Dzire.

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The Z12E produces 83 hp and 112 Nm of torque. Compared with the outgoing K12N engine, this represents a reduction of 7 hp and 1 Nm. However, Maruti Suzuki claims a higher fuel-efficiency figure with the new engine.

The petrol-manual Baleno has a claimed efficiency of 23.80 kmpl, an improvement of 1.45 kmpl over the previous manual version. The petrol-AMT variant is rated at 24.77 kmpl, up by 1.83 kmpl.

The new engine is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The latter remains the automatic option for buyers seeking easier driving in congested urban conditions.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Mileage

The Baleno CNG uses the same Z12E 1.2-litre engine, but its output falls to 70 hp and 102 Nm when operating on compressed natural gas. It is offered solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 33.61 km per kg for the CNG variants. This is an improvement of around 3 km per kg over the earlier CNG Baleno, making the Delta CNG and Zeta CNG relevant for buyers who cover high monthly distances and have dependable access to CNG stations.

Despite earlier expectations, the 2026 Baleno does not offer an AMT-CNG combination. The CNG powertrain remains manual-only.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Features, Variants

The new Alpha (O) sits at the top of the Baleno range and is the only variant to receive Level 2 ADAS and ventilated front seats. The facelift also brings a larger infotainment display, refreshed design details and other convenience upgrades across selected variants.

The base Sigma offers the lowest entry price but is petrol-manual only. Delta and Zeta provide the widest powertrain choice, including petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual. Alpha caters to buyers seeking more equipment, while the Alpha (O) is aimed at those wanting the full feature and safety package.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rivals

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will continue to compete with the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza. The Tata Altroz is priced from Rs 6 lakh, while the Hyundai i20 ranges from Rs 6 lakh. The sportier i20 N Line costs Rs 9.27 lakh, and the Toyota Glanza is priced from Rs 6.73 lakh.