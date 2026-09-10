Apple iPhone Duo Price Shock: These Cars Are Cheaper Than Most-Expensive 2TB Variant

The launch of Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has sparked an unusual value comparison. At the top end of the range, the iPhone Duo 2TB carries a price tag of Rs 4.49 lakh, placing it in the same bracket as several cars on sale in India. While comparing a smartphone and a car may seem far-fetched, the Duo's pricing inevitably raises the question of what else buyers could bring home for the same money.

Apple iPhone Duo: Key Features

The foldable flagship comes with a 7.6-inch inner display, a titanium frame, Apple's A20 Pro chip and storage options going up to 2TB. However, for the price of the highest-spec variant, buyers can choose a hatchback.

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Apple iPhone Duo: Full Price List In India

256GB: Rs 2,99,900

512GB: Rs 3,24,900

1TB: Rs 3,74,900

2TB: Rs 4,49,900

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Apple iPhone Duo vs Cars At The Same Price

Here's a look at the cars you can buy in India for the price of the Apple iPhone Duo 2TB.

Apple iPhone Duo vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Price Range: Rs 3.49 lakh - 5.27 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is among the most affordable cars on sale in India and offers SUV-inspired styling in a compact package. It is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT technology, paired with an idle start-stop system aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

Apple iPhone Duo Vs Budget Cars In India

Apple iPhone Duo vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Price Range: Rs 3.69 lakh - 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 remains one of India's most accessible entry-level cars and continues to be a strong volume seller for the brand. It is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox, while the factory-fitted CNG version focuses on lower running costs and higher fuel efficiency.

iPhone Duo vs Renault Kwid

Price Range: Rs 4.53 lakh - 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available for even less with online purchase offers and dealership discounts.

The Renault Kwid helped redefine the entry-level hatchback segment with its SUV-inspired design and feature-rich cabin. It comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine and features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED DRLs, dual airbags, ABS, traction control and hill start assist. Despite being one of Renault India's biggest success stories, sales have slowed as buyers increasingly shift towards SUVs.

Apple iPhone Duo Vs Budget Cars In India

iPhone Duo vs Tata Tiago

Price Range: Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available for even less with dealership discounts.

The Tata Tiago has been one of Tata Motors' best-selling hatchbacks, crossing 7 lakh cumulative sales in India. Offered with petrol and CNG, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and comes with manual and AMT gearbox options, making it a versatile choice for budget-conscious buyers. It is also available in EV version

iPhone Duo vs Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Price Range: Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

Available for even less with dealership discounts.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a compact hatchback known for its fuel efficiency and ease of use in city traffic. Powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, it is available with manual and AMT gearbox options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant for buyers focused on lower running costs.