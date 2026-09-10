Paytm CEO Tests Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT on iPhone Duo. Here Are The Results

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared screenshots of his conversations with different AI chatbots after asking them the same question about Apple's newly announced iPhone Duo.

Sharma asked ChatGPT, SuperGrok, Gemini Flash and Claude, "Do you know about iPhone Duo?" The responses varied: some AI bots quickly identified the device as Apple's first foldable iPhone, while ChatGPT said it did not recognise the name as an official Apple product.

Sharma posted screenshots of all four conversations on X and compared how the AI bots responded to the same question.

"@GeminiApp I expected. @claudeai surprised me. @grok is latest, always. And @ChatGPT gotta go to web before saying no!" he wrote.

ChatGPT replied that iPhone Duo was not an official Apple product name it recognised. It added that if Sharma was referring to a rumoured or new iPhone model or concept called iPhone Duo, he should share where he had seen it or provide a link or image so it could check what the device referred to.

SuperGrok, however, gave a detailed response and said Apple had announced the iPhone Duo on September 9. It identified the device as Apple's first foldable iPhone and shared several specifications.

According to the response, the iPhone Duo has a book-style folding design. It has a 5.4-inch outer display when closed and a 7.6-inch inner display when opened. The inner screen is said to be the largest display ever used on an iPhone and offers 50 percent more screen area than the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Grok also said the phone is 5.2 mm thick when open, making it the thinnest iPhone, and comes with a titanium build and an IP68 rating. The chatbot also mentioned an A20 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 18 Pro, along with a dual-battery setup.

Gemini Flash also identified the iPhone Duo as Apple's first foldable smartphone and said it was announced at Apple's September 2026 keynote. It described the launch as Apple's entry into the book-style foldable smartphone market and went on to explain the phone's features.

Claude gave a similar response, saying that Apple had introduced its first foldable iPhone on September 9. It said the device was called iPhone Duo rather than iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. It also listed several details, including the 7.6-inch inner display, 5.4-inch outer display and A20 Pro chip.

The different responses show how quickly the AI tools had picked up information about Apple's latest launch. While Grok, Gemini and Claude identified the iPhone Duo and shared its specifications, ChatGPT asked Sharma for more information before answering.