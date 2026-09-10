If You Holiday In Sri Lanka, Buy New iPhone Duo, You Can Still Save Rs 15,000

Apple's first foldable iPhone has arrived, but buying it in India could cost you enough to make a short overseas holiday look surprisingly tempting. The iPhone Duo starts at Rs 2,99,900 in India for the base 256GB model. In Sri Lanka, the phone costs around Rs 780,000 in local currency, equivalent to about Rs 2,26,883 (INR). Official retail availability may vary.

That puts the price difference at roughly Rs 73,000.

And here is where the calculation gets interesting. Even after adding a flight from Mumbai to Colombo, a 2-night hotel stay, food, local travel and experiences, the trip could still leave you with some money saved.

iPhone Duo: India vs Other Countries

India is among the more expensive markets listed for the iPhone Duo. The phone starts at US$1,999 in the US, equivalent to around Rs 1.90 lakh. In Germany, it starts at €2,299, or around Rs 2.55 lakh, while the UK price is £1,999, equivalent to around Rs 2.57 lakh.

In China, the starting price is CNY 15,999, around Rs 2.27 lakh. Japan's price is JPY 364,800, also around Rs 2.27 lakh. In the UAE, the iPhone Duo starts at AED 8,499, which is around Rs 2,20,142.

Sri Lanka is also significantly cheaper than India based on the prices in this calculation, with the phone costing about Rs 2,26,883.

Also Read: Video: India's First Hydrogen Train Looks Straight Out Of The Future

Let's Break Down The Numbers

Photo: Skyscanner

The iPhone Duo goes on sale on October 23. According to Skyscanner, a round-trip flight from Mumbai to Colombo on October 23 costs Rs 26,657. For accommodation, MakeMyTrip lists good stay options in the Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 per night range. A 2-night stay would therefore cost around Rs 12,000.

Now add the cost of iPhone Duo in Sri Lanka: Rs 2,26,883. Compared with the Rs 2,99,900 Indian price, that leaves roughly Rs 34,360. You could then budget another Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for food, local transport and experiences.

Even after that, the calculation suggests you could still return with roughly Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 left over.

So instead of spending nearly Rs 3 lakh on the phone alone in India, the same money could potentially get you the phone and a two-night Colombo trip, with some money still left.

This is a price comparison, not a guaranteed travel hack. Flight and hotel prices change depending on when you book. The Sri Lankan retail price and official availability of the iPhone Duo may also vary.

Also Read: The World's Happiest Destination Isn't In Europe. It's This Beach Town In Mexico

There is also the practical question of buying an iPhone overseas and bringing it back to India. Travellers should check the applicable customs rules, warranty terms and local retail conditions before making the trip specifically for the phone.

Still, purely on the numbers, the difference is striking. And that's why the question is not just whether you want the new foldable iPhone. It is whether you would rather buy the phone in India or turn the price difference into a quick trip to Colombo.