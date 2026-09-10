5 ADV Motorcycles Cheaper Than iPhone Duo In India: Screen Vs Real-Time Views

Apple has had a busy night announcing the prices for the iPhone 18 and iPhone Duo along with other new products. Although the iPhone isn't directly related to the automotive world, the prices have sparked discussions on social media about what else you could buy in the same price range. One option that stands out is adventure motorcycles. In this article, we'll look at the prices of the iPhone 18 and iPhone Duo and explore adventure motorcycles that fit a similar budget.

Apple iPhone 18 Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max begins at Rs 1,79,900. Both models are available in four storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Apple iPhone Duo Price

Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has a starting price of Rs 2,99,900 in India. The highest-end 2TB variant is priced at Rs 4,49,900.

The iPhone Duo is offered in four storage configurations, priced as follows:

256GB: Rs 2,99,900

512GB: Rs 3,24,900

1TB: Rs 3,74,900

2TB: Rs 4,49,900

Adventure Motorcycles Within Same Budget

TVS Apache RTX 300

The TVS Apache RTX is the brand's flag-bearer in its segment. It comes at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), sitting well within the said budget. Designed for balance as a tourer and off-roader, the motorcycle comes packed with an extensive set of features. It is powered by a 299 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 36 hp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Duo Price Shock: These Cars Are Cheaper Than Most-Expensive 2TB Variant

KTM 390 Adventure

Placed right above KTM India's entry-level adventure sport, the motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 2.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Even its slightly different spec "S" variant goes up to Rs 4.04 lakh (ex-showroom). It packs a 349 cc single-cylinder engine producing 41 hp of power and 33 Nm of peak torque. It is known as a capable machine off-road.

Also Read: Jawa 42 All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh - Key Design Changes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440

Recently launched by the brand in the Indian market, the motorcycle comes at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It brings back the original Himalayan design with a bigger 443 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine. The unit produces 25 hp of power and 34 Nm of peak torque. With a decent fan following in India, the motorcycle is well-suited for use as a tourer.

Also Read: BGauss C12 MaxR Launched At Rs 1.46 Lakh; Offers 178 Km Range

Hero Xpulse 210

One of the smallest ones in the category, the Hero Xpulse 210 has a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes with a slim appearance and a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 24 hp of power and 20 Nm of peak torque. With the price and specs, it is among the most beginner-friendly adventure motorcycles in India.

Suzuki V-Strom SX

The smallest member of its family in the Indian market, the V-Strom SX comes at a starting price of Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine with 26 hp of power and 22 Nm of peak torque.