BGauss C12 MaxR Launched At Rs 1.46 Lakh; Offers 178 Km Range

BGauss has launched the new C12 MaxR electric scooter in India at an introductory price of Rs. 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The BGauss C12 MaxR delivers an IDC-certified range of 178 km, a top speed of over 75 kmph and 4.2 kW peak power, while offering three ride modes, intelligent storage solutions and a host of connected features aimed at enhancing everyday usability. Designed for evolving urban mobility needs, the new electric scooter blends performance, practicality and distinctive styling in a premium package.

BGauss C12 MaxR Battery And Safety

The BGauss C12 MaxR is powered by a 3.8 kWh IP67-rated LFP battery housed in an aluminium enclosure designed for heat dissipation and thermal management. The battery pack is managed by a Battery Management System that monitors key battery parameters and incorporates 110 safety and protection functions. According to BGauss, the scooter offers an IDC-certified range of 178 km on a single charge.

BGauss C12 MaxR Motor And Top Speed

Powering the C12 MaxR is the company's HyperZen in-wheel motor platform, which produces 4.2 kW of peak power and enables a top speed of over 75 kmph. The system integrates the motor, gear transmission, braking system and Motor Control Unit into a single architecture.

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BGauss says the integrated gear transmission removes the need for a belt or chain drive, while the integrated MCU helps reduce wiring and packaging complexity, with the setup aimed at delivering torque efficiently while lowering maintenance requirements.

The BGauss C12 MaxR offers multiple storage solutions under the company's LifeEasy storage concept. These include an under-seat storage compartment that can accommodate two helmets, a pop-out umbrella holder, a lockable compartment for documents and a wallet, wireless charging, mobile and bottle storage, and a dedicated space for a cleaning cloth.

The scooter also gets a large floorboard that can carry medium-sized luggage. Design elements include the Krystal Lamp at the front and LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp and indicators, along with a quilted seat.

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BGauss C12 MaxR Features

Technology features include a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, call notifications, ride and charging information, user profiles, document storage and multiple display themes. Other functions include Distance-to-Empty, FallSense, side-stand and main-stand motor cut-off, service reminders, Remember My Mode and Guide My Home.

Through the BGauss connected platform, users can access features such as Parental Lock, SecureLock, selectable speed modes, profile settings, firmware updates, vehicle diagnostics, SOS and DigiLocker integration.

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BGauss C12 MaxR Mechanical Components

The C12 MaxR rides on 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and is equipped with a 220 mm front disc brake, rear CBS, telescopic front forks and a five-step adjustable rear suspension. It offers 160 mm ground clearance and a payload capacity of 150 kg. The scooter will be available in Sparkling Wine with Champagne Gold, Terra Green with Champagne Gold, Pearl White and Satin Black through BGauss dealerships across India.

