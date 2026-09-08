Kinetic DX Updated With 3.1 kWh Battery, 132 Km Range; Prices Start At Rs 1.18 Lakh

Kinetic has expanded the DX electric scooter line-up with a new long-range DX Plus variant featuring a 3.1 kWh battery pack. The updated version is aimed at buyers who want to travel farther between charging sessions, with Kinetic claiming an IDC range of up to 132 km. The Kinetic DX range now starts at Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) while the new DX Plus 3.1kWh sits at the top of the range.

Larger Battery For DX Plus Variant

The new Kinetic DX Plus 3.1 kWh variant joins the existing DX Plus 2.6 kWh version. The base Kinetic DX continues to be sold only with the smaller 2.6 kWh battery.

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The larger battery increases the claimed range by 27 km compared with the DX Plus 2.6kWh, which is rated at up to 105 km on the IDC cycle. Kinetic states that the new battery uses LFP chemistry, which is generally valued for thermal stability and long-term durability.

The 132 km figure is an IDC-certified range rather than a guaranteed real-world distance. Actual range can differ according to riding speed, traffic conditions, load, terrain, tyre pressure, ambient temperature, and the selected ride mode.

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Powertrain

The increase in range is not only the result of the larger battery. The DX Plus 3.1kWh also gets a less powerful motor, rated at 3.8 kW of peak output. In comparison, the DX Plus 2.6 kWh is rated at 4.78 kW.

The 3.1 kWh model offers two ride modes: Range and Power. It does not get the Turbo mode available on the base DX and the smaller-battery DX Plus variant.

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This makes the new DX Plus a range-focused alternative. Buyers who prioritise stronger acceleration and an additional riding mode may find the 2.6 kWh DX Plus more suitable, while those looking to reduce charging frequency may prefer the 3.1 kWh version.

Features And Colours

The DX Plus 3.1kWh retains the equipment offered on the standard DX Plus variant. It receives a metal body, LED lights, an 8.8-inch LCD instrument screen and a 37-litre under-seat storage compartment.

Other features include keyless go with password-based ignition, Easy Flip footrests, cruise control, telematics, a front disc brake, Park Assist, reverse mode and regenerative braking.

The new DX Plus 3.1kWh is available in Red, Blue, Black, Grey and White, the same colour options offered with the existing DX Plus.