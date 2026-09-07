Maruti Suzuki Increases Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 20,000 From September

Maruti Suzuki India will raise prices of select models by up to Rs 20,000 from September, marking its third price increase since May. The company said the revision is aimed at partially offsetting higher input costs, persistent inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment ahead of the festive season.

In an exchange filing, the automaker noted that despite ongoing cost-reduction efforts, elevated inflationary pressures and a challenging cost environment have made it necessary to pass on part of the increased costs to customers, while keeping the impact as minimal as possible.

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Maruti Suzuki has revised vehicle prices twice already this year. The company first announced a price increase of up to Rs 30,000 in June, citing higher input costs. This was followed by another portfolio-wide hike of up to Rs 30,000 in August, applicable across its passenger vehicle range.

The revision covered several models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Invicto and Victoris, with the extent of the increase varying by model.

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The latest price hike comes as the auto industry heads into the festive season, a crucial period for vehicle sales. While retail demand remained healthy in August, automakers are increasingly grappling with rising input costs and affordability concerns, prompting companies like Maruti Suzuki to adjust prices to protect margins.

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki launched the 2026 Baleno facelift, introducing subtle cosmetic updates, new features and a revised powertrain. While the company has announced a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), variant-wise pricing is yet to be revealed. The Baleno remains one of Maruti Suzuki's key models and a major contributor to its premium hatchback sales.