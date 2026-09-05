Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh; ADAS, Z-Series Engine On Offer

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom). In its 2026 avatar, the Baleno gets major updates in terms of features, safety, and powertrain, with relatively minor adjustments in terms of design.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Design
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift maintains the same silhouette as the outgoing model. However, it now gets a slightly revised design for the projector LED headlamps housing the DRLs. This is complemented by the presence of a new design for the grille upfront, along with a fresh design for the bumper. Similarly, the rear end of the premium hatchback is also very similar to the outgoing model and now gets a shark fin antenna. Meanwhile, the side profile remains the same but with a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels.
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The brand is also offering a new Enigmatic Teal paint on the hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Interior
The cabin of the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a dual-tone layout featuring blue and black colours. The layout of the dashboard is very similar to the outgoing model, with the presence of a floating infotainment screen in the middle and physical buttons for basic controls. The car continues to use the same design for the steering wheel with mounted controls.
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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Features, ADAS
The new Baleno comes packed with features like front ventilated seats, which are first-in-segment. Additionally, the brand is offering a wireless charger, Clarion sound system, TPMS, head-up display, 360-degree camera, and more.
The Indian automaker is also making the car safer with the inclusion of six airbags, a suite of Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and forward collision warning, among others.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Engine
The new Baleno brings the 1.2-litre Z-Series engine which was previously available on the Swift and Dzire. It gets the option of manual and automatic transmission. Furthermore, the brand is now offering a CNG variant with automatic transmission.
With this the Baleno continues to compete against models like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.
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