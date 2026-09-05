Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Get TPMS, Cruise Control; Check Fresh Pics

Royal Enfield has been actively testing the Himalayan 750 across various terrains. Numerous spy shots from high-altitude testing, along with images released by the brand's officials, have provided glimpses of the motorcycle's features. The latest set of pictures captured by NDTV Automate offer a closer look at the flagship adventure motorcycle and the features that the upcoming model will include.

Cruise Control And Ride Modes Visible

The latest pictures of the Himalayan 750 show a dedicated "CRUISE" button on the right-hand switchgear, accompanied by a "RES/+" toggle. This is a strong indication that the motorcycle will have ride-by-wire throttle control and cruise control. The feature is a useful proposition on an adventure touring motorcycle as it contributes to reducing wrist fatigue during long highway rides.

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A separate "M" button is also visible on the motorcycle, this button is also present on the Himalayan 450. On the aforementioned motorcycle, it can be used to turn ABS on or off. On other models, it is also used to switch between ride modes, hinting at the presence of various ride modes on the model. Chances are, the setup might also allow the rider to alter throttle response, traction-control settings, or other electronic interventions.

On the left side, the motorcycle features a joystick controller which can be used to operate the circular TFT Tripper display. Another similarity with the Himalayan 450. The unit is likely to support smartphone connectivity and navigation.

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Adjustable Showa Suspension, TPMS

The front end of the test bike is equipped with Showa USD forks. Red-anodised adjusters on the fork caps suggest that riders will be able to manually tune damping settings. At the rear, the Himalayan 750 appears to use a monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster.

The picture also suggests that the bike will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke alloy wheels, rather than the 21-inch front wheel. These wheels are wrapped in Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres, fitted with a right-angle metal valve system hinting at TPMS.

The motorcycle also gets a twin-disc brake setup at the front with Bybre callipers. Meanwhile, the rear-end gets a single disc. The size of the units is not yet determined.

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Liquid-Cooled Twin-Cylinder Engine

A large radiator protected by a wire-mesh guard is visible behind the front wheel, confirming liquid cooling. This supports the expectation that the Himalayan 750 will use a new parallel-twin engine, likely larger and more highway-capable than the single-cylinder unit used by the Himalayan 450.

Expectations are that it will be a 750cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crankshaft, delivering roughly 55-60bhp and 60-65Nm. These figures remain speculative until Royal Enfield releases official information.

Touring Design

The design of the motorcycle is focused on offering a practical touring orientation. The test mule has a tall windscreen, a split seat with a contoured rider section and raised pillion seat, an integrated rear luggage rack and a high-mounted single-exit exhaust.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launch

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Himalayan 750 at Motoverse in November. Until then, these test mules offer the clearest indication yet that the brand is preparing a more premium, electronics-equipped adventure motorcycle for its global portfolio.