Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched In India At Rs 2.29 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a simpler and more accessible adventure tourer below the Himalayan 450. The new model celebrates 10 years of the Himalayan nameplate and brings a larger 443cc engine and an updated frame.
The Himalayan first arrived in 2016 as a purpose-built. It developed a strong following among touring and adventure-riding communities because of its upright ergonomics, straightforward mechanical package, and ability to handle varied terrain.
The initial units will carry a special 10-year anniversary badge on the fuel tank. The motorcycle is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. Bookings opened on September 4 through Royal Enfield dealerships and the company's website.
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Engine, Hardware
Power comes from a 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine that produces 25.4 bhp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, replacing the five-speed layout associated with the original Himalayan. Royal Enfield says the engine has also received changes aimed at improving refinement, including noise, vibration and harshness levels.
The Himalayan 440 uses a half-duplex split-cradle frame. Suspension comprises 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock offering 180mm of travel.
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The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, a combination suited to uneven roads and trail use. It has 220mm of ground clearance and an 800mm seat height. Braking is handled by a 300mm front disc with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard, and it can be switched off for riding on loose surfaces.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Features
The Himalayan 440 also receives a new LED headlamp, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and a USB Type-C charging port. A 15-litre fuel tank and revised luggage-carrying capability support its touring focus.
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Royal Enfield offers accessories including hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, handguards, engine guards, sliders and tapered mirrors. These allow owners to configure the motorcycle for regular commuting, weekend rides or longer expeditions.
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