Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Vs KTM 250 Adventure: Factors To Consider Before Buying

The wait is over. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is finally here, and it's far more than a scaled-down Himalayan 450. It gets a distinct engine, a unique design identity and, crucially, sits in an entirely different price bracket.

Powered by an updated version of the Scram 440's engine, the motorcycle produces 25.4 hp and 34 Nm - an increment over the older Himalayan 411. It also sits in a very different league from the Himalayan 450, whose 452 cc liquid-cooled engine develops 40 hp. Priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Himalayan 440 undercuts the Himalayan 450 by around Rs 75,000, making adventure touring more accessible to a wider audience.

More importantly, its pricing places it squarely in KTM 250 Adventure territory, creating a fresh rivalry in the entry-level ADV segment. While this isn't a direct comparison, here are five reasons to pick the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 over the KTM 250 Adventure, and three reasons why you might want to look elsewhere.

5 Reasons To Choose Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Over KTM 250 Adventure:

Laid-Back Engine Character Suits Most:

The Himalayan 440's biggest strength is its engine character. The 443 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder motor is relatively simple to maintain and delivers a healthy 25.4 hp and 34 Nm, making it all-rounder for daily commutes and long highway stretches.

ALSO READ - Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 To Get TPMS, Cruise Control; Check Fresh Pics

More importantly, Royal Enfield has tuned the engine for strong low-end and mid-range performance, with 90 per cent of peak torque available from just 2,800 rpm. That translates into fewer gear changes in city traffic and a more relaxed riding experience overall. In contrast, the KTM 250 Adventure's engine is geared towards higher revs, rewarding riders who like to keep the motor on the boil.

Seat Height Accessibility

Seat height can make a big difference in everyday usability, and this is one area where the Himalayan 440 has an advantage. With an 800 mm seat height, it is easier to manage for a wider range of riders, especially during low-speed manoeuvres, stop-go traffic and off-road sections. In comparison, the KTM 250 Adventure's 825 mm seat height may feel less approachable for shorter riders.

Touring-Ready Gears

Another area where the Himalayan 440 scores strongly is in Royal Enfield's extensive range of factory-backed touring accessories. Buyers can equip the motorcycle with hand guards, panniers, touring seats for both rider and pillion, touring mirrors, cylinder guards, engine guards and guard sliders.

ALSO READ - Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched In India At Rs 2.29 Lakh

This allows owners to tailor the bike for long-distance travel right from the showroom floor. In comparison, KTM's accessory ecosystem for the 250 Adventure in India is relatively limited.

Himalayan 440 Is More Affordable

Price is perhaps the Himalayan 440's biggest advantage. At Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it undercuts the KTM 250 Adventure by around Rs 24,000. For buyers, that price difference can also free up room for touring accessories, riding gear or luggage, further strengthening the Himalayan 440's value-for-money proposition.

Himalayan 440: A Do-It-All Motorcycle

We haven't yet ridden the Himalayan 440 and KTM 250 Adventure back-to-back in off-road conditions. However, the Himalayan 440 combines the engine of the Scram 440 and the skeleton of the OG Himalayan 411 - a tried-and-tested combination. The Royal Enfield appears to have a stronger hardware package for tackling rough terrain.

The Himalayan 440 is derived from a purpose-built adventure platform and comes equipped with cross-spoke wheels, which are generally preferred for off-road use over the KTM's alloy wheel setup. It also gets a larger 21-inch front wheel, compared to the KTM's 19-inch unit, helping it roll over rocks, ruts and uneven surfaces with greater ease.

The KTM counters with a lighter chassis and stronger performance, but the Himalayan 440's strengths lie in its strong low-end torque, stable chassis geometry and rugged construction, all of which should make it a capable companion away from the tarmac.

4 Reasons To Avoid Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Over KTM 250 Adventure:

Outright Performance

The KTM 250 Adventure takes a different approach. Its 249.07 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 31 PS and 25 Nm, giving it a clear advantage in outright performance. Combined with its lighter weight, the KTM feels more eager at higher speeds and is better suited to sustained triple-digit highway cruising. It also packs a slipper clutch, making city riding less stressful.

Features To Back

The KTM 250 Adventure borrows several features from its street-focused sibling, the 250 Duke, giving it a more performance-oriented character. It comes equipped with a standard quickshifter, which adds to the riding experience when pushing hard on twisty roads or open highways.

ALSO READ - How Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 And Himalayan 450 Will Coexist

The bike also gets a ride-by-wire throttle, delivering sharper throttle response and more precise power delivery. Adding to its versatility are selectable ride modes, allowing riders to tailor the motorcycle's behaviour to different road and riding conditions. For those who value technology and rider engagement, the KTM offers a more feature-rich package.

Tubeless Tyres

KTM 250 Adventure has tubeless tyres mounted on alloy wheels. In case of a puncture, the setup can save valuable time and reduce the chances of being stranded. The Himalayan 440, with its tube-type tyre setup, typically requires a more involved repair process in the event of a puncture.

ALSO READ - Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson Owns Made-in-India Motorcycle; Anand Mahindra Shares Video

Weight Factor

The KTM 250 Adventure's lower kerb weight of around 176-177 kg gives it a distinct advantage. The lighter package and smaller front wheel feel more agile in city traffic and quicker to change direction on winding roads.

Lesser weight also makes the motorcycle easier to handle when navigating tight spaces, recovering from a stall on an incline or picking it up after a drop.