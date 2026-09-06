2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants Explained: What's New Across The Line-Up

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in India, giving one of the country's best-selling premium hatchbacks a significant update. Prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), with the model available in five variants and sold through the brand's Nexa retail network. The company is yet to announce the full price list of the new Baleno.
The biggest change comes under the hood, where the Baleno now gets Suzuki's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, borrowed from the latest Swift. The unit produces 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a manual gearbox or an AMT. Maruti Suzuki is also offering the hatchback with a factory-fitted CNG option.
Another major highlight is the addition of ADAS, making the Baleno one of the first hatchbacks in its segment to offer the advanced safety suite. The update also brings subtle design revisions and feature enhancements aimed at keeping the Baleno competitive in the premium hatchback space. Here's a closer look at the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's variant-wise lineup:
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma:
Manual Gearbox Price: Rs 6.10 Lakh (ex-showroom). Available only in manual gearbox.
Baleno Sigma MT Exterior Features:
Roof Spoiler
Shark Fin Antenna
Black Door Handles
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlamps
Dechromed Grille
Baleno Sigma MT Interior Features:
Dual Tone Interior
Adjustable Headrest
60:40 Split Rear Seat
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Windows (Fr/Rr)
Rear Defogger
Gear Shift Indicator
Manual AC
Tilt-adjustable steering
6 Airbags
ALSO READ - Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh; ADAS, Z-Series Engine On Offer
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta:
Price: TBA
Available in manual, automated manual (AGS) and CNG.
Baleno Delta Exterior Features (Over and above Sigma):
ORVM with Turn Indicator
Body coloured door handles
Chrome Grille
Baleno Delta Interior Features (Over and above Sigma):
Rear Parcel Tray
Front Center Arm Rest
Rear AC Vents
Rear Charging USB Port (A & C Type)
7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Steering Mounted Controls: Audio and Bluetooth
4 Speakers
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2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta:
Price: TBA
Available in manual, automated manual (AGS) and CNG.
Baleno Zeta Exterior Features (Over and above Delta):
Follow-Me Home Headlamp
Rear Window Wiper & Washer
Chrome plated door handles
Painted Alloy wheels
LED DRLs
LED Projector Headlamps
Baleno Zeta Interior Features (Over and above Delta):
Front Footwell Light
Automatic Climate Control
Onboard Voice Assistant
Wireless Charging Dock with Active Cooling
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Suzuki Connect
9-inch touchscreen infotainment
4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha:
Price: TBA
Available in manual and automated manual (AGS).
Baleno Alpha Exterior Features (Over and above Zeta):
LED Fog Lamps
UV Cut Glass
Precision Cut Alloy Wheels
Baleno Alpha Interior Features (Over and above Zeta):
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Head Up Display
Fabric and Artificial Seat Upholstery
Co-Driver Side Vanity Lamp
360 View Camera
Adaptive High Beam System (AHS)
Cruise Control
Front Ventilated Seats (Driver & Co-driver)
Auto Folding ORVMs
Auto Dimming IRVM
Premium Sound System by Clarion
2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (Optional):
Price: TBA
Available in manual and automated manual (AGS).
Baleno Alpha (Optional) Exterior Features (Over and above Alpha):
Painting And Chrome Detailing On Grille
Baleno Alpha (Optional) Interior Features (Over and above Alpha):
ADAS
Driver Side Foot Rest
Adaptive Cruise Control
NDTV AutoMate's Take - 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: What's New Across The Line-Up?
With the festive season around the corner, Maruti Suzuki is likely to reveal prices for the full Baleno line-up shortly. Cosmetic changes are limited, but the switch to the new three-cylinder Z-Series engine marks the biggest update. For buyers willing to stretch their budget, the ADAS-equipped variants could offer an added layer of safety and peace of mind.
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