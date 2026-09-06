2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Variants Explained: What's New Across The Line-Up

Maruti Suzuki has launched the facelifted Baleno in India, giving one of the country's best-selling premium hatchbacks a significant update. Prices start at Rs 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom), with the model available in five variants and sold through the brand's Nexa retail network. The company is yet to announce the full price list of the new Baleno.

The biggest change comes under the hood, where the Baleno now gets Suzuki's new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine, borrowed from the latest Swift. The unit produces 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a manual gearbox or an AMT. Maruti Suzuki is also offering the hatchback with a factory-fitted CNG option.

Another major highlight is the addition of ADAS, making the Baleno one of the first hatchbacks in its segment to offer the advanced safety suite. The update also brings subtle design revisions and feature enhancements aimed at keeping the Baleno competitive in the premium hatchback space. Here's a closer look at the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno's variant-wise lineup:

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma:

Manual Gearbox Price: Rs 6.10 Lakh (ex-showroom). Available only in manual gearbox.

Baleno Sigma MT Exterior Features:

Roof Spoiler

Shark Fin Antenna

Black Door Handles

Steel Wheels

Halogen Headlamps

Dechromed Grille

Baleno Sigma MT Interior Features:

Dual Tone Interior

Adjustable Headrest

60:40 Split Rear Seat

Remote Keyless Entry

Power Windows (Fr/Rr)

Rear Defogger

Gear Shift Indicator

Manual AC

Tilt-adjustable steering

6 Airbags

ALSO READ - Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched At Rs 6.10 Lakh; ADAS, Z-Series Engine On Offer

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Delta:

Price: TBA

Available in manual, automated manual (AGS) and CNG.

Baleno Delta Exterior Features (Over and above Sigma):

ORVM with Turn Indicator

Body coloured door handles

Chrome Grille

Baleno Delta Interior Features (Over and above Sigma):

Rear Parcel Tray

Front Center Arm Rest

Rear AC Vents

Rear Charging USB Port (A & C Type)

7-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering Mounted Controls: Audio and Bluetooth

4 Speakers

ALSO READ - Kia Sorento Launched At Rs 27.99 Lakh: Diesel, Hybrid, AWD On Offer

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Zeta:

Price: TBA

Available in manual, automated manual (AGS) and CNG.

Baleno Zeta Exterior Features (Over and above Delta):

Follow-Me Home Headlamp

Rear Window Wiper & Washer

Chrome plated door handles

Painted Alloy wheels

LED DRLs

LED Projector Headlamps

Baleno Zeta Interior Features (Over and above Delta):

Front Footwell Light

Automatic Climate Control

Onboard Voice Assistant

Wireless Charging Dock with Active Cooling

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Suzuki Connect

9-inch touchscreen infotainment

4 Speakers + 2 Tweeters

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha:

Price: TBA

Available in manual and automated manual (AGS).

Baleno Alpha Exterior Features (Over and above Zeta):

LED Fog Lamps

UV Cut Glass

Precision Cut Alloy Wheels

Baleno Alpha Interior Features (Over and above Zeta):

Leatherette Steering Wheel

Head Up Display

Fabric and Artificial Seat Upholstery

Co-Driver Side Vanity Lamp

360 View Camera

Adaptive High Beam System (AHS)

Cruise Control

Front Ventilated Seats (Driver & Co-driver)

Auto Folding ORVMs

Auto Dimming IRVM

Premium Sound System by Clarion

2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha (Optional):

Price: TBA

Available in manual and automated manual (AGS).

Baleno Alpha (Optional) Exterior Features (Over and above Alpha):

Painting And Chrome Detailing On Grille

Baleno Alpha (Optional) Interior Features (Over and above Alpha):

ADAS

Driver Side Foot Rest

Adaptive Cruise Control

NDTV AutoMate's Take - 2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: What's New Across The Line-Up?

With the festive season around the corner, Maruti Suzuki is likely to reveal prices for the full Baleno line-up shortly. Cosmetic changes are limited, but the switch to the new three-cylinder Z-Series engine marks the biggest update. For buyers willing to stretch their budget, the ADAS-equipped variants could offer an added layer of safety and peace of mind.

