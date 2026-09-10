2026 Honda Elevate Facelift Launch In October - Key Changes Expected

Honda Cars India is gearing up to refresh its Elevate SUV, with the facelifted model expected to arrive in the first week of October. The update is likely to focus on cosmetic tweaks and feature additions rather than major mechanical changes, helping the midsize SUV stay competitive in a crowded segment. As one of Honda's key products in the Indian market, the refreshed Elevate is expected to play an important role in capitalising on festive season demand and boosting the brand's sales momentum.

Honda Elevate Facelift - Design Changes Expected

The Honda Elevate facelift is expected to receive a series of cosmetic updates, including a revised grille, a new 2D Honda logo, updated alloy wheels, refreshed paint options and minor changes to the LED lighting elements. While the SUV's overall design and platform are likely to remain unchanged, these tweaks should give it a fresher look ahead of the festive season. Overall, the update is expected to be more of a nip-and-tuck refresh rather than a full redesign.

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Honda Elevate Facelift - New Features On Board

The Honda Elevate already comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger and a single-pane sunroof. With the facelift, Honda is expected to address some of the feature gaps in the segment by introducing a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and electrically adjustable front seats, helping the SUV stay competitive against newer rivals.

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Honda Elevate Facelift - Engine Choice

The Honda Elevate facelift is expected to retain its existing powertrain lineup, with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continuing alongside 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox options. While Honda offers a strong-hybrid system in the City e:HEV, it is unlikely to be introduced in the Elevate as part of this update.

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Honda Elevate Facelift - Price Expectation

The Honda Elevate is currently priced between Rs 11.81 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom). While Honda is expected to retain the entry-level pricing with the facelift, higher variants could see a price increase of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, reflecting the addition of new features and cosmetic updates.

2026 Honda City Facelift Changes:

The Honda City facelift, launched earlier this year, received subtle styling updates and new features while retaining its existing engine options. Changes could include a revised grille and bumpers, updated LED lighting, new alloy wheels, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera, helping the sedan stay competitive in its segment.