Honda Elevate Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Here's What To Expect

The Honda Elevate Facelift has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, giving us a glimpse of what Honda is preparing for its popular midsize SUV. The heavily camouflaged test mule suggests that the Honda Elevate Facelift is getting ready for a launch later this year, bringing updated styling, more features, and potentially improved technology to stay competitive in the crowded SUV segment.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Design And Features

Spy shots of the Honda Elevate Facelift reveal extensive camouflage at both the front and rear sections. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, Honda appears to be working on a refreshed front grille, redesigned bumpers, and updated LED lighting elements.

Honda Elevate Facelift

Photo Credit: motorbeam

The Honda Elevate Facelift is also expected to receive revised LED tail lamp graphics and a new set of alloy wheels. Honda is likely to focus on subtle cosmetic enhancements rather than a complete redesign, helping the SUV retain its familiar and practical appearance. The upright stance, large glass area, and strong road presence that buyers appreciate in the current Honda Elevate are expected to remain intact.

Honda Elevate Facelift

Photo Credit: motorbeam

Honda Elevate Facelift: Features

One of the biggest highlights of the Honda Elevate Facelift could be its upgraded feature list. The current model has often been criticised for missing some premium features offered by rivals.

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Reports suggest the Honda Elevate Facelift may get a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, an updated instrument cluster, and an enhanced ADAS package. Honda could also introduce revised upholstery, new cabin trims, and better interior materials to improve the overall premium feel.

There is also speculation that Honda may offer features like a powered driver's seat and a panoramic sunroof, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Honda Elevate Facelift: Powertrain

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate Facelift is expected to continue with the trusted 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine. This motor produces around 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque and is currently available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT automatic transmission.

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Honda is unlikely to make major mechanical changes. However, industry reports indicate that a hybrid version of the Honda Elevate Facelift could be under consideration, especially as demand for hybrid SUVs continues to grow in India.

Why The Honda Elevate Facelift Matters

The Honda Elevate Facelift is set to arrive at an important time for the brand. The midsize SUV segment has become more competitive than ever, with rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq constantly receiving updates.

Honda Elevate

With refreshed styling, additional features, and improved technology, the Honda Elevate Facelift could help Honda strengthen its position in the segment until its next generation of products, including new SUVs and electric vehicles, arrive in the Indian market.