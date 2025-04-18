India-Made Honda Elevate To Launch In Brazil After Japan- More Export Growth?

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate was launched in the Indian market in 2023 as the flag-bearer of the brand in its segment. Fast forward to 2024, the brand decided to launch the SUV in the Japanese market with the WR-V badge and began exporting the model manufactured in India. Now, it seems like the brand is planning to launch the SUV in Brazil with the WR-V badge. Ahead of the event, the test mule of the SUV has been spotted testing in the South American nation, covered in camouflage.
Based on the pictures, it sports the same profile as the Elevate. To increase the similarities even more, the SUV has the same design as the headlights. However, the rest of the details were hidden by the camouflage-clad test mule. Reports suggest that the SUV's cabin also had similarities with the Elevate. Specifically, it had the same 10.25-inch horizontal screen offered in the Indian market.
It is to be noted that the brand already has models like City Hatch and HR-V on sale in Brazil. The launch of the Elevate as WR-V in the country will bridge the gap between these models. Furthermore, the brand will have representation against models like T-Cross in the market. This launch might even end up benefiting Honda Cars India by providing an opportunity for more exports. However, there is no official announcement on it, yet.
Presently, the Honda Elevate is sold in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It shares the space with the new Amaze and the City in the brand's lineup. Recently, the brand has started offering a retrofit CNG kit with the SUV to drive up its sales numbers by making it appealing to a new set of consumers.
