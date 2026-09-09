Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90 SUVs Launched; Offer Up To 1,705 Km Range

The SkyNomad SUV range marks Xiaomi's entry into the family-focused extended-range SUV space. Four extended-range electric vehicles based on its Kunlun Platform and Technical Architecture includes the five-seat N70 Pro and N70 Max, along with the seven-seat N90 Max and N90 Max Studio. Prices start at RMB 209,900 (around Rs 30 lakh) for the N70 Pro and go up to RMB 299,900 (around Rs 42 lakh) for the N90 Max Studio, which features a pop-up camping roof.

The Xiaomi SkyNomad is an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) rather than a pure EV. All variants combine an electric powertrain with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that acts as a generator, supplying electricity to the battery and motors, while propulsion is handled entirely by the electric motors.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90: Design And Exterior

The Xiaomi SkyNomad range has been designed around maximizing interior space, reflected in its upright proportions and long wheelbases. The larger N90 Max measures 5,285 mm in length, 1,998 mm in width, and 1,825 mm in height, with a 3,080 mm wheelbase, while the N70 Max is 4,960 mm long, 1,998 mm wide, and 1,765 mm tall, riding on a 2,950 mm wheelbase. Xiaomi says the packaging combines SUV styling with the interior space typically associated with MPVs.

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The front and rear lighting units are positioned at similar heights to create a balanced look. Rounded-rectangle elements are used across the headlights, taillights, door handles, and side cameras, while more than 140 aerodynamic measures, including an active grille, help achieve a drag coefficient of 0.255.

The SUV also features touch- and voice-operated electric doors, rear doors that open nearly 90 degrees, an AI-powered anti-collision door system, privacy curtains for the second and third rows, and an optional electric side step to aid entry and exit.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90: Interior And Features

The Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max cabin is designed around space and practicality, with a 1,530 mm-wide center console, a two-spoke steering wheel, hidden air vents, and a 27W accessory charging port.

Most high-touch surfaces are soft-wrapped, while the cabin carries OEKO-TEX certification for material safety. The seats use a 12-layer construction, with front seats offering massage, ventilation, and heating, and up to four zero-gravity seats available depending on the variant.

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The SUV provides 2,760 mm of occupant space, including up to 1.55 m of second-row legroom. Cargo capacity expands to 1,831 litres, allowing space for seven 20-inch suitcases while retaining seating for seven passengers.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90: Battery And Range

All SkyNomad variants use a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine as a range extender in an EREV setup. The N70 Pro features a single-motor front-wheel-drive configuration with 210 kW of power, a 52 kWh LFP battery, 351 km of electric-only range (CLTC), 1,351 km of combined range, and a 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds.

The N70 Max gets a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system paired with a 76 kWh battery, delivering 505 km of electric range, 1,461 km of combined range, and a 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.5 seconds.

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The N90 Max and N90 Max Studio use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 310 kW, along with a 79 kWh battery, offering 464 km of electric range and up to 1,705 km of combined range.

All SkyNomad variants come equipped with NVIDIA's Thor assisted-driving chip, LiDAR, radar, a 16.1-inch 3K touchscreen, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The ADAS package supports functions such as voice-activated driving assistance, automatic lane changes, and navigation with parking-space-level route guidance.

