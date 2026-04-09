These Upcoming Hybrid SUVs In India Can Cancel Your Diesel SUV Purchase Plan

Hybrid vehicles are the route that the manufacturers are taking in their transition from ICE to clean energy vehicles. The consumers seem to be supporting this route because of improved fuel efficiency. While the options in the Indian market are still limited, the range is going to expand in the future. Multiple brands are preparing their strong hybrid SUVs for launch in the country. Here's a list of options you can see in the future.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster has already been introduced in India. However, the brand has yet to release the hybrid variant of the SUV, which will feature a 1.8-litre engine supported by a battery. This setup produces a total output of 160 hp. Pre-orders for the Renault Duster hybrid have commenced, and Renault disclosed that approximately 39 per cent of customers in metropolitan areas have chosen the hybrid option. The official debut of the Duster hybrid is anticipated to take place during the festive season this year.

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Nissan Tekton

Nissan is also in the process of developing its mid-size SUV, the Tekton, aimed at the Indian market. This model is set to be built on the same platform as the Duster. The Tekton's exterior styling will draw inspiration from Nissan's flagship Patrol SUV. Mechanically, the Nissan Tekton will share components with the Duster. It remains uncertain whether Nissan will adopt a similar approach to the Duster or unveil all variants simultaneously. Tekton's launch is also planned for this year.

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Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is expected to receive an update this year, which includes the introduction of hybrid technology in the SUV. Honda has been evaluating this hybrid system for some time now. Reports suggest that Honda is developing a simpler, more cost-effective, and lighter hybrid system. It is yet to be determined whether the Elevate will feature this new system or retain the existing 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle hybrid engine found in the current-generation City.

Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater

There are speculations that Toyota is designing a 7-seater variant of the Hyryder for the Indian market. This upcoming Hyryder version is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol engine as well as the 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine, which is currently one of the most efficient in its class. Additionally, there are indications that this could serve as Toyota's equivalent to the Maruti Suzuki Victoris.