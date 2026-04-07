Lewis Hamilton Goes Drifting With Kim Kardashian In Rare Ferrari F40: Video

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shared his "Tokyo Drift" moment on Instagram. What's even more interesting is that the F1 driver went out in a rare and super expensive Ferrari F40. During his shenanigans, the passenger seat was occupied by American actress and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The motorsport star shared glimpses of his time with clips and pictures on social media.

Lewis Hamilton's Tokyo Drift

The video shared on social media is titled 'Tokyo Drift Vol. III' shows Hamilton participating in the famous Daikoku car meet in Yokohama. Lewis posed with JDM hero cars but performed doughnuts, drifts, and burnouts with the current company's iconic supercar. After showing a few tricks with the car, Kim Kardashian's presence was only revealed at the end of the video.

Returning to the cars, this isn't the first occasion Hamilton has been photographed with an F40; he previously posed beside a model of the 1980s supercar in front of Enzo Ferrari's residence after joining the Scuderia.

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Additionally, this isn't the first time he's shared videos of himself driving in Tokyo, as he faced criticism in November 2022 for posting a clip of himself performing doughnuts in a rented R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R, showcasing the all-wheel-drive sports car.

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Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F40

The Ferrari F40 is the car that the house of Maranello brought to life to celebrate the company's 40th anniversary, and it famously became the last model personally unveiled by Enzo Ferrari. It was launched in 1987 as a road-legal descendant of Ferrari's Group B development program and eventually became a symbol of performance.

The car came with a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 478 hp of power and 577 Nm of peak torque. Using the power, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.1 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 323 kmph. The power is transferred to the rear wheel using a five-speed manual.