Ferrari SC40 One-Off Unveiled, Inspired By F40 Supercar

The Italian supercar maker, Ferrari, has taken the wraps off the SC40 supercar in Maranello. The one-off from the Special Projects Program that takes inspiration from the iconic F40 supercar. Commissioned by an exclusive client, the SC40 is based on the mid-rear-engined 296 GTB and shares its architecture, rear-wheel drive chassis, and V6 turbo-hybrid powertrain.

As mentioned, the Ferrari SC40 borrows the power mill and chassis from the 296 GTB, suggesting it features a 3.0-liter V6 capable of producing a peak power and torque output of 830 hp (hybrid).

While the Ferrari SC40 shares the same 296 GTB power unit under the hood, it features visible highlights that draw inspiration from the F40 supercar. It carries the smoked Lexan louvres and open-mesh rear fascia to help cool the powerful turbocharged engine. Also, the SC40 script is engraved in relief on the side of the rear wing, while the side profile is dominated by triangular carbon-fiber accents and large intercooler air intakes- a modern reinterpretation of the classic NACA ducts and louvres that defined the F40's form.

Ferrari SC40- Rear

Under the direction of Flavio Manzoni at the Ferrari Styling Center, the SC40 blends classic design elements with modern aesthetics to create a fresh look. The brand claims that though the SC40 has been inspired by the F40, it does carry some distinguishing highlights. It includes vertical lines that define the front wings, door cuts, and engine cover, while, at the front, headlights placed at the outer corners of the bonnet, a full-width lower air intake, and rectangular brake intakes endow the SC40. Also, the Bespoke Bianco SC40 paint completes the exterior transformation.

Ferrari SC40- Interior

The F40 was one of the first cars to use carbon-Kevlar, and in the SC40, that material makes a comeback, used in areas like the footwells, behind the seats, and on the steering wheel and dashboard. The cabin also features charcoal Alcantara and red Jacquard fabric, giving it a sporty feel with a premium, race-inspired touch.