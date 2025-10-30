Diana Pundole Set To Make History As First Indian Woman To Race A Ferrari

Diana Pundole, the Pune-based racer, is set to make history as the first Indian woman to race in a Ferrari in an international championship. The 32-year-old will be driving a Ferrari 296 Challenge car at the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East. The championship is set to commence from November 2025 and will continue till April 2026.

Indian racer Pundole is set to pilot the Ferrari 296 Challenge, a cutting-edge, track-focused machine from the legendary Italian brand. As part of his racing campaign, she will be competing on some of the most iconic Formula One circuits across the Middle East- spanning Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The 296 Challenge, known for its razor-sharp handling and race-ready performance, promises to be a thrilling companion as Pundole takes on this high-profile international grid.

Expressing about the landmark opportunity, Diana said, "It's truly an incredible honour. Being part of the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East as the first Indian woman is a proud moment not just for me but for women in Indian motorsport. I hope it encourages more women to pursue their passion for racing."

As per reports, the Pune-based race car driver started her racing career in 2018, with the JK Tyre Women in Motorsport program. In a major push for women towards racing, Pundole impressed with multiple podium finishes in multiple racing events. With all this under her credit, Pundole is now going to race in a Ferrari at the Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East, showcasing her pedigree on an international stage.