McLaren's Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rival Coming In 2028: Hybrid, V8, And More

McLaren has been secretly working on the development of its representative in the super SUV category. While the model has been the root cause of many discussions for years, the details have been blurry. However, it has now started to take shape and will make its debut in 2028, based on a new report. Based on Automotive News' report, the SUV was internally revealed and is being referred to as "P47".

One of the dealers present at the event described the clay model of the SUV to be reminiscent of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT with a larger size. Set on 24-inch wheels, the vehicle is described as "sculpted and muscular" while being capable of accommodating five people in the cabin. This seems to be a significant quality to make it stand out in the exotic SUV segment, which already has quite a few prominent names.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Outsells Grand Vitara; Hyundai Creta Next?

With a four-door design, the SUV is expected to have flush sitting split headlamps, a hood scoop, a rear section in the brand's signature style with a large spoiler and diffuser. All of these details might make it a suitable competitor for the likes of Lamborghini Urus, Ferrari Purosangue, and Aston Martin DBX.

While the British marque is yet to confirm its first hybrid SUV for production, the signs are all over the place. It is likely to get a hybrid system working with a V8 engine. While the details are yet to be confirmed, it is expected to use a different platform, rejecting the carbon monocoque used in the supercars.

According to other information revealed in the same report, the brand has an extensive product plan till 2030. Among these is a hybrid coupe with nearly 800 hp with a V6. Apart from that, 2027 will have a 788HS, the even more evolved version of the 750S, and the successor of the 765LT in coupe and spider.