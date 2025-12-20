Jake Paul Adds One Of One Ferrari Purosangue Venuum To His Garage; Check Pics

American boxer and influencer Jake Paul has expanded his exotic car collection with a custom one-of-one Ferrari Purosangue Venuum edition, showcased across social media platforms like Instagram. Described as the "Jake Paul Edition," the unique SUV features bespoke styling by Venuum Black and dealer Baughman Autohaus, with Paul calling it a pre-fight gift ahead of his bout against Anthony Joshua.

Purosangue Venuum Customizations

The Venuum-modified Purosangue stands out with a gloss black paint job, aggressive body kit including redesigned front fascia, oversized air intakes, angular grille, prominent front splitter, and a new hood with central air vents for improved aerodynamics. Flared wheel arches, side skirts, lowered ride height, tinted LED headlights, blacked-out Ferrari badge, and forged aftermarket wheels enhance its hot hatch-like stance. Rear updates include a diffuser with fins, a spoiler, and a lip on the tailgate.

Ferrari Purosangue Specifications

At its heart, the Purosangue packs a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine producing 725 hp at 7,750 rpm and 716 Nm at 6,250rpm, mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive. It accelerates from 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of over 310kmph. In stock condition, the vehicle has 185mm ground clearance and 473-litre boot space. Dimensions measure 4,973 mm long and 2,028 mm wide, on a 100-litre tank.

Jake Paul's Car Collection Context

This addition joins Paul's fleet of yellow Ferraris, including a prior SF90 Spider and 296 GTB, reflecting his taste for high-end Italian exotics amid his boxing career. The Venuum Purosangue aligns with trends in tuned Ferraris, where companies like Venuum offer extensive kits from carbon accents to performance tweaks for elite buyers.

Social Media Buzz and Pricing

The pictures and videos of Jake Paul's "1 of 1" build are being circulated on social media, gaining traction and appreciation from the audience. Based on the estimations shared on social media, the car cost 750,000 USD (around Rs 6.7 crore), factoring in the base Purosangue's 400,000 USD (around Rs 3.58 crore) starting price plus Venuum upgrades like custom exhaust and interior.