Mahindra XUV 7XO To Nissan Tekton: 5 Upcoming SUVs In India

The Indian car market is set to get a fresh set of models in various segments. Many of these models are going to be members of the flourishing SUV market, representing their respective brands in their categories. While some of them are completely new entrants in the country, and some others are the refreshed versions of the existing models. Here we take a look at all the models.

Mahindra XUV 7XO

The Mahindra XUV 7XO, a facelifted version of the XUV700 SUV, debuts on January 5, 2026. It will come with a fresh design consisting of dual-pod LED headlamps with inverted L-shaped DRLs, XEV 9S-inspired tail lights, a blacked-out grille, and a triple-screen cabin setup spied in testing. Powertrains carry over with 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L diesel options paired to 6-speed manual or automatic transmissions. There will likely be an AWD version on sale.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan has confirmed that the Tekton SUV will make its India debut early in 2026, with launch planned for later in the year, built on the next-gen Renault Duster platform to rival the Hyundai Creta. Design cues include Patrol-inspired LED lights, chrome accents. More details of the SUV will be announced as we move closer to the launch.

New Gen Kia Seltos

Kia has unveiled the new-generation Seltos with refreshed styling, increased dimensions, new interiors, dual 12.3-inch screens, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and more, completing a fresh list of features. The powertrain options consist of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The prices of the vehicle will be announced on January 2, 2026. It is expected to start at around Rs 12 lakh.

New Renault Duster

The revived Renault Duster arrives early 2026 on a new platform, offering bold ladder-frame-like styling, hybrid/electric variants, and rugged capabilities. The model has been spied testing multiple times in the Indian market and is already on sale in the global markets. It will likely be priced competitively under Rs 15 lakh. This model aims to recapture adventure SUV buyers with versatile seating and terrain modes.

Maruti Suzuki eVitara

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its first born electric vehicle in the Indian market. The vehicle has already been unveiled in the country and will come with 49kWh and 61kWh, both with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup. The electric SUV is claimed to offer an ARAI tested range for the larger battery pack is 543 km. The eVitara will be available in three trims. The base trim, Delta, will have the 49kWh battery pack.