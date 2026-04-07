India-Made Maruti Suzuki eVitara Scores 4 Star Safety Rating In ANCAP Crash Tests

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, manufactured in India and sold in the global market, has secured a 4-star safety rating in Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash tests, with the score applying to all variants tested. The result places the electric SUV in the respectable safety bracket, though it stops short of a top-five-star rating.

ANCAP's report shows that the e Vitara achieved 77 per cent in Adult Occupant Protection and 87 per cent in Child Occupant Protection. It also scored 79 per cent in Vulnerable Road User Protection and 71 per cent in Safety Assist. These figures place the electric SUV in a strong but not class-leading position in the latest safety testing.

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The e Vitara is listed as a battery-electric small SUV and is covered by the current ANCAP rating for models built from November 2025 onwards. The safety package includes dual frontal airbags, side chest-protecting and side head-protecting airbags, as well as a driver knee airbag. Standard safety equipment also includes autonomous emergency braking, lane support functions and speed assist with speed sign recognition.

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ANCAP notes that the rating applies to all variants of the e Vitara. The result adds to the growing list of safety-rated electric SUVs entering the market, while also showing that Maruti Suzuki's EV has delivered a solid, if not perfect, performance in crash testing.

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Indian Context

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is manufactured at the brand's plant in India. Exported to multiple countries, it is the first electric SUV of the automaker in the Indian market. Currently, it is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service). It has received a five-star BNCAP safety rating (Bharat New Car Assessment Program) in India.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara offers two battery pack options: the 49kWh version featuring a front-mounted motor that delivers 144hp and has an ARAI-rated range of 440km, and the 61kWh variant with 174hp and a range of 543km. Both models offer the same torque output of 189Nm and are equipped with a standard front-wheel drive layout. The e Vitara is available in three different trims: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The Delta trim is exclusively offered with the 49kWh battery pack, while the Zeta and Alpha trims are available for the 61kWh variants.