Inspired By PM's Call, Hyderabad Firm Announces Cash Incentives For EV Users

Hyderabad-based tech firm Aja Consulting Services LLP has announced incentives for employees who are switching to eco-friendly mobility options. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to move away from petrol and diesel vehicles. The firm has launched a Green Workplace Movement with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Carpooling Incentives for its employees.

CEO Phaniraj Jaligama announced the initiative, stating that employees purchasing four-wheeler EVs will receive a Rs 10,000 subsidy and those opting for two-wheeler EVs will receive a Rs 5,000 subsidy.

Jaligama explained that the Prime Minister recently encouraged citizens to adopt carpooling and switch to EVs due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. This conflict has led to rising fuel prices and concerns about fuel shortages. He emphasised that reducing fuel consumption would help the nation save valuable foreign exchange reserves.

To support the Prime Minister's vision for sustainable transportation, the company has introduced a Green Policy, also known as their EV Policy, for employees.

The initiative aims to promote environmentally sustainable practices and encourage employees to embrace clean and energy-efficient transportation solutions.