Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models By Up To Rs 30,000 From June

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models by up to Rs 30,000 from June 2026, citing inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment.

The company has decided to increase prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, it added.

"For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures," the company said.

However, it further said, "With inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible." Maruti Suzuki India currently sells a range of vehicles from entry-level S-Presso to premium utility vehicle Invicto priced between Rs 3.49 lakh and Rs 28.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the recent past, company officials had hinted at the possibility of price hikes due to rising costs, specially commodities.

In January this year, the company came out with a price protection scheme for those customers who booked their vehicles, as it could not supply due to production constraints.

The company had closed FY26 with about 1.9 lakh pending customer orders, including nearly 1.3 lakh in the small-car segment under the 18 per cent GST bracket.

Last year in September, after GST 2.0 kicked in, the company cut prices of the entry-level model S Presso by up to Rs 1,29,600; the Alto K10 by up to Rs 1,07,600; the Celerio by Rs 94,100; and the Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600, among others.

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