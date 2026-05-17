2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Snapped With Emission Testing Equipment

The upcoming 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted testing once again, and this time the compact SUV was seen carrying emission testing equipment. The latest spy shots suggest that Maruti Suzuki could be preparing a major update for the Brezza facelift, including a possible new turbo petrol engine option.

The test mule was reportedly spotted on the Western Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. While earlier sightings had already revealed design changes and cabin updates, these new images hint at powertrain developments as well. The presence of emission testing equipment usually points towards engine-related changes, which has now sparked speculation about a new petrol engine for the Brezza facelift.

2026 Maruti Suuzki Brezza Facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

Currently, the Maruti Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, reports suggest the facelifted model could get either a smaller 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine that is already available with the Maruti Fronx in international markets. If introduced, the turbo petrol setup could finally give the Brezza a stronger rival against turbo-powered compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon.

A smaller petrol engine could also help Maruti Suzuki reduce taxes on selected variants. Under Indian tax norms, sub-4-metre petrol cars with engines below 1.2 litres attract lower GST rates. At present, the Brezza's 1.5-litre engine places it in a higher tax bracket.

2026 Maruti Suuzki Brezza Facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift is also expected to receive a new 6-speed manual gearbox. Spy shots from earlier tests had already revealed the updated gear lever inside the cabin. Apart from that, the SUV may get a larger 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, replacing the current 9-inch unit. The new display is expected to be similar to the system seen on the recently showcased Maruti Victoris SUV. Updated cabin trims and fresh interior colours are also likely.

Also Read: Brabus Bodo Unveiled As 1,000 HP V12 Coupe Based On Aston Martin Vanquish

On the outside, the Brezza facelift will feature mild styling revisions instead of a complete redesign. The front grille appears cleaner and more premium, while the bumper gets revised fog lamp housings and a thicker silver skid plate element. A radar housing at the centre of the grille also hints at possible ADAS features for the first time on the Brezza.

Also Read: Skoda Cars May 2026 Discount: Kodiaq, Slavia, Kushaq And Kylaq Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 3.50 Lakh

The rear design remains largely unchanged, although the SUV gets slightly revised bumper detailing and newly designed alloy wheels that look like 16-inch units. Interestingly, the rear wheels still use drum brakes.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Brezza facelift during the festive season later this year or sometime in 2027. The updated SUV will continue competing against the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and Kia Syros.