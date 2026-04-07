Amitabh Bachchan Explains Right Use Of Turn Indicators In New Road Safety Video

Amitabh Bachchan is considered a living legend and is one of the most influential voices in the Bollywood industry. Probably, this is why he is often featured in the government advertisements for various campaigns. In the latest video shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the actor is seen promoting road safety, explaining the right use of turn indicators. Additionally, he is seen telling the audience the right way to drive on the road.

Advocating preparedness while driving, Amitabh Bachchan tells the audience not to cut off in front of another vehicle in traffic. He urges the drivers to be prepared and to use turn indicators before taking a turn on a moving road. Furthermore, he explains the importance of checking rear-view mirrors before making turning manoeuvres on the road.

Amitabh Bachchan has represented the road safety initiative launched by the government of India. He has led campaigns such as Sadak Surakhsa Abhiyan, which aims to raise awareness about road safety information, encouraging individuals to be more careful and responsible to create a safer environment for everyone and ultimately decrease the annual number of fatalities caused by road accidents.

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Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, has been giving road safety a push. India saw around 5 lakh deaths because of not wearing helmets and 30,000 because of not using seat belts. Among these, 65 per cent of the victims were between the 18-44 age group. With the road safety campaigns, the government aims to reduce these numbers.

The government has also initiated the 'Rah Veer' scheme, which awards Good Samaritans who assist accident victims with Rs 25,000, while the government covers up to Rs 1.5 lakh for medical expenses. The efforts have led to a nearly 50 per cent reduction in fatalities in certain districts and stressed that more stringent enforcement and increased awareness could potentially save at least 50,000 lives each year.