Nitin Gadkari, Rekha Gupta Inspect Sarai Kale Khan Section Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, inspected the final leg of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the national capital, marking a key step towards completing one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects. This crucial stretch connects the expressway to DND and Jaitpur, improving access between Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad.

Once operational, this final link is expected to significantly reduce congestion on existing arterial roads while ensuring smoother traffic flow for vehicles entering or exiting the expressway.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, spanning over 1,300 kilometres, has been designed to cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half, while improving road safety and logistics efficiency. The Delhi connector plays a vital role, as it handles some of the highest traffic volumes on the route.

Also, the expressway has just received the country's first-ever barrier-less toll plaza near Surat, allowing vehicles to pass without stopping and marking a shift towards fully automated toll collection across the country.

Also Read - BMW M3 CS Returns With Manual Transmission, Rear-Wheel Drive

The Choryasi toll plaza, situated on the Kamrej-Choryasi stretch between Surat and Bharuch, was opened after nearly two months of testing that began on February 2.

The facility eliminates the need for physical barriers, enabling uninterrupted vehicle movement through the toll point.

The system is based on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology and has been implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' plan to modernise tolling infrastructure.

Also Read - Haryana Bans New Petrol And Diesel Vehicles For Cab, Delivery Fleet In NCR

The government aims to convert more than 1,050 toll plazas nationwide to AI-based barrier-free systems by the end of 2026.

Under the new arrangement, toll charges are deducted automatically using a combination of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology and FASTag integration.