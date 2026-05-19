Mumbai Man Claims Another Driver Activated FASTag Using His Vehicle Details

A Mumbai man has raised concerns over the security of the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) FASTag system after alleging that his account was abruptly deactivated when another driver activated a separate FASTag using his vehicle details. Rushil, as identified on his X account, said he discovered the issue while travelling on a highway, where toll payments failed despite sufficient balance. On contacting customer support, he was reportedly informed that a second FASTag linked to his vehicle registration number had been activated by someone else.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many social media users questioning how duplicate registrations could be approved within the electronic toll collection system.

FASTag, operated under the National Highways Authority of India's toll network, uses radio frequency technology to allow automatic toll payments without stopping at plazas. The system is widely used across the country and has become mandatory for most vehicles on national highways.

The Mumbai resident claimed the transporter driver had managed to activate another FASTag linked to the same registration number, causing the original tag to become inactive. He warned that such loopholes could potentially lead to misuse, incorrect toll deductions and inconvenience for vehicle owners.

Authorities have recently tightened verification norms after receiving complaints linked to incorrect vehicle registration details and misuse of FASTags. New rules introduced by the National Highways Authority of India require stricter validation of vehicle information before activation.

The case has once again highlighted growing concerns over digital verification systems and data security in country's transport network. Many motorists are now calling for stronger safeguards and quicker grievance redressal mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.