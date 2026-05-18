First Glimpse Of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train's Proposed Design

The first look at the proposed bullet train design, planned to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, was unveiled at the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi. Installed at Gate Number 4 of the ministry building, the display provides a first glimpse of India's first bullet train design.

According to information received from the railways, this is currently a proposed design. The train, which will consist of 8 coaches, has been designed with a focus on passenger convenience and comfort, alongside high-speed performance.

The train will run at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour along the 508-kilometre-long high-speed rail corridor and is expected to become operational by August 15, 2027.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed ​​Rail Corridor will feature 12 stations, including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane, and Mumbai. The journey is expected to be completed in approximately two hours.

Plans are in place to launch the first 100-kilometre section between Surat and Bilimora.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Sunday that the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) cutterhead has been lowered at Vikhroli in Mumbai's eastern suburbs for the construction of a tunnel as part of the project.

An NHSRCL release said the 13.6-metre diameter cutterhead, weighing 350 tonnes, which was lowered on Sunday, marks the final stage in the primary assembly of the TBM's main shield for the high-speed rail corridor project.