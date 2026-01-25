Gujarat Man, Daughter Crushed By Falling Metal Plate At Bullet Train Site

A man and his young daughter died after being crushed by a massive metal plate that fell from an under-construction bridge in a village near Gujarat's Surat.

The accident occurred at the construction site of a bridge spanning across the Tapti River being built as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. As work progressed overhead during the evening shift in Kathor village, a heavy metal plate suddenly broke loose, falling directly onto 35-year-old Mohsin Iqbal Sheikh and his nine-year-old daughter Huma Mohsin Sheikh, who were fishing in the river below.

Local witnesses described a scene of chaos as bystanders rushed to help, but the weight of the iron plate left the victims with no chance of survival. Both died on the spot.

Officers from the Uttran Police Station arrived shortly after to secure the perimeter. Following a gruelling recovery operation, the bodies were extricated from beneath the heavy machinery and sent for post-mortem.

The incident has raised urgent questions regarding site safety. Police have launched a formal investigation, with the contractors and project officials coming udner scrutiny. "We are investigating whether safety regulations and equipment standards were strictly followed," a police officer stated. "If negligence is established, strict legal action will be taken against the responsible contractors and officials."