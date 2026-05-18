13 Killed As Truck Rams Tempo Carrying Wedding Guests In Maharashtra

At least 13 people were killed, and more than 25 were injured after a major road accident involving a container truck, a tempo carrying wedding guests, and a motorcycle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday.

Officials said 11 people died while undergoing treatment at Kasa Sub-District Hospital, while two others died at Vedanta Hospital in Dahanu.

What Happened

According to officials, the passengers were travelling from Bapugaon in Dahanu to attend an engagement ceremony in Dhanivari.

As per initial information, a Tempo, carrying more than 40 passengers, was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, allegedly to avoid a detour of around one kilometre.

At around 4 pm, a container truck travelling from Gujarat towards Mumbai reportedly lost control near a village stretch.

The container section of the truck crashed into the left side of the tempo. A motorcycle was also caught in the collision.

Police said the truck then overturned onto the tempo, trapping multiple passengers inside.

Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the victims.

"It is tragic that 13 people lost their lives in an accident at Dahanu in Palghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway when a tempo collided with a container. Hearing about this incident has left me deeply saddened. I offer my heartfelt condolences to them," Fadnavis wrote on X.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said as per the primary investigation, the accident appeared to have occurred due to an error by the tempo driver, though a detailed investigation is underway.

The Palghar district administration has ordered an inquiry to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Palghar MP Hemant Savara and SP Deshmukh visited the accident site to review the situation. Savara said the administration would ensure proper medical treatment for those injured.

Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit expressed grief over the incident and called for compensation for the families of those killed.