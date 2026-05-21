Penalise Them: Netizens Respond With Solutions For Defaulters At Barrier-less Tolls

Delhi's first barrier-less toll plaza, located on the Mundka-Bakkarwala stretch of UER-II, is facing issues with misuse by motorists. Recent reports indicate that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has identified the problems to improve toll payment efficiency. This system was intended to eliminate the need to stop to pay tolls. However, travelers on this route are reportedly finding various ways to evade toll payments, which has raised concerns among authorities. Now, netizens have come forward with solutions for the problem, bringing a different take.

Barrier-Less Functioning Explained

Barrier-less tolls operate using high-performance RFID readers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology. AI-powered cameras mounted overhead enable seamless identification of vehicles by capturing both the number plate and FASTag details. Once verified, the toll amount is automatically deducted from the FASTag wallet linked to the vehicle. This system is designed to ensure smoother traffic flow at toll plazas and significantly reduce travel time.

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Methods Used To Avoid Toll Payment

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system depends on the precise recognition of license plates. To avoid toll payments at the barrier-free toll plaza, some commuters are altering the High Security Registration Plates (HSRP). It's important to note that obscured license plates or the use of non-compliant plates disrupts the tolling process.

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In other instances, drivers might not have their FASTags affixed to the windscreen, which renders toll payments unfeasible. According to a report by TOI, the number of such vehicles is under 1 percent. NHAI has emphasized the necessity to address the shortcomings in enforcement.

Solutions Offered By Netizens

Offering solutions to stop people from evading toll payments on barrier-less toll plazas, one of the netizens suggested that the evaders should be penalised with three times the fine of the toll amount. Meanwhile, another user had a rather light-hearted take. He suggested that the tolls can install paint guns and shoot the cars whose numbers have been tampered with.