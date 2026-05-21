Mohanlal Turns 66: Superstar's Car Collection Has Evergreen Vibe

Superstar Mohanlal is celebrating his 66th birthday with the release of Drishyam 3. The renowned actor, recognized for his exceptional work in numerous films, is marking his special day among his fans. While the nation focuses on the latest installment of the crime thriller, automotive enthusiasts have a different treat to enjoy. Here, we take a look at his timeless car collection, which, much like the actor himself, continues to impress.

Range Rover

Mohanlal owns a Range Rover Autobiography SUV. At the time of purchase, the SUV was reported to be worth Rs 5 crore. With a classic design that represents the identity of the brand, the SUV houses a 4.4-liter V8 petrol engine that produces 523 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque. The luxurious SUV is a favourite among celebrities and comes packed with all kinds of bells and whistles expected of a vehicle of this caliber.

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Toyota Vellfire

The superstar also owns a previous-generation version of the Toyota Vellfire. At the time of purchase, the luxurious MPV was reported to have a price of Rs 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). With the bulletproof reliability associated with the Japanese brand's image, the car gets a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that generates 179 hp of max power and is mated to an e-CVT unit. Recently, the category of vehicles has been gaining popularity among consumers in India, with Vellfire among the top choices.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Along with luxury, humility also resides in Mohanlal's garage in the form of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The humble MPV is known for being one of the most comfortable cars in its segment. The hybrid version of the vehicle comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 183 bhp and 188 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a CVT gearbox.

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Ambassador

Among these relatively modern cars, the actor also owns a Hindustan Ambassador. A photo earlier shared by the actor showed a 1986 Mark 4 model. The car, reported to be getting a reboot, comes with a 1.8-litre petrol engine that offers 74 bhp and 135 Nm of peak torque with a 4-speed gearbox.