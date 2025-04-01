'Was Plea Filed For Publicity?' Court Denies Stay On Mohanlal Film Screening

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to issue any interim order putting on hold the screening of Malayalam film 'L2: Empuraan' starring superstar Mohanlal.

Justice C S Dias ordered to issue notice to the Centre and the Censor Board seeking their stand on the plea by Thrissur-native V V Vijeesh who has claimed that continuing to show the movie poses a risk of inciting communal violence and disturbing public order.

It listed the matter for hearing after the vacation.

The court also questioned whether the petition was filed in publicity interest by the petitioner.

During the brief hearing of the matter, the court also asked what was the problem when the Censor Board had certified the film for public viewing.

It also expressed doubts about the petitioner's intention behind filing the plea.

It also pointed out that no case was filed anywhere against the movie.

The state government said that no case has been lodged against the film in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor, one of the producers of the film, earlier in the day announced that the movie has undergone cuts to remove scenes of little over two minutes.

He said the decision to carry out the edit was a joint one of all the producers and actors, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it was not out of fear of anyone.

The movie has faced intense criticism from the Sangh Parivar with regard to some portions of the film.

'L2: Empuraan', the second part of the 'Lucifer' movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

On March 27, the day of the movie's release, the Sangh Parivar vehemently criticised the film on social media, while the Congress and Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as "villainous".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)