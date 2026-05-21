Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Takes Delivery Of 40 Boleros: Here's Why This SUV Still Rules Indian Market

The Mahindra Bolero is one of the most utilitarian vehicles on sale in the country, period. It attracts a lot of buzz and attention for its old-school traits. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu's newly-elected Chief Minister - Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay, couldn't hold back his excitement to drive one. In a recent set of pictures, CM Vijay was seen driving a Mahindra Bolero from the fleet of newly-inducted government vehicles. As per reports, a total of 40 new Mahindra Bolero SUVs have been inducted to strengthen administrative mobility.

This isn't the first sighting of CM Vijay in a car, which is gaining attention on social media. The Chief Minister was snapped recently in a Land Rover Defender, which was followed by his convoy of security cars. In fact, Vijay's garage is reported to hold some neat cars including - the Lexus LM 350h, BMW i7, and a Range Rover Autobiography. But before you wonder, why Mahindra Bolero? Well, the SUV still rules the rural Indian landscape, and here's why.

Affordable Entry Point in a Sea of Compact SUVs

One of the biggest reasons behind the Bolero's enduring success is its accessible pricing. With prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bolero undercuts several sub-4 metre compact SUVs like the Creta-rivals in base trims, while offering a body-on-frame construction. For buyers prioritising strength and utility over features, the Bolero remains a value-driven choice.

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Easy to Run, Easy to Maintain

The Bolero's simple mechanicals are a major advantage, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Its diesel engine delivers reliable fuel efficiency in the real world, and running costs remain low thanks to widespread service availability and affordable spare parts. For government fleets and high-usage buyers, predictability matters, and this is where the Bolero scores consistently. The oil burner generates a peak power output of 76 Hp and 210 Nm of max torque. The 3-cylinder engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Built to Take Abuse, Day After Day

Unlike monocoque crossovers, the Bolero is designed as a pure utility vehicle. Its ladder-frame chassis, high ground clearance and sturdy suspension allow it to handle broken roads, load, and poor surfaces with ease. The Bolero uses an independent suspension setup on the front, while the rear end is shod with a solid axle with leaf springs. Whether it's village roads, construction sites or remote terrains, the Bolero thrives where softer SUVs struggle.

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Proven Reliability Over Decades

The Bolero's reputation has been built over years of consistent, no-nonsense performance. Buyers know exactly what they're getting a vehicle that starts every morning and keeps going regardless of conditions. This trust factor plays a crucial role in repeat purchases, especially in institutional and government use.